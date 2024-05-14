Michael Jordan Opens Third Health Clinic For Uninsured In Wilmington, North Carolina

Basketball legend Michael Jordan was brought to teas as he inaugurated the third medical clinic in his family’s name alongside his mother, Deloris, in Wilmington, North Carolina, according to reports. The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, established in partnership with Novant Health, aims to provide vital medical services to uninsured or underinsured individuals in the local community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although the number of insured people have gone up, there are still 8.4 percent or 27.6 million Americans of all ages who did not have health insurance in 2022.

“Everyone is worthy of access to quality health care, no matter where you live or if you have insurance,” Jordan said in a release, People reported.

He partnered with healthcare company Novant Health to establish his latest clinic.

During the emotional ceremony on May 7, Jordan expressed his deep connection to the city where he grew up, emphasizing the importance of giving back to those in need. Reflecting on his own upbringing, the 61-year-old, six-time NBA champion and billionaire said, “Don’t have any money? Doesn’t matter. We’re going to do everything we can to support you, because that’s what happened to me. That’s where I got it from.”

He added, “We did it in Charlotte, now we’re going to do it here in Wilmington, which makes it even more special because this is home. This is where I came from and no matter how you see Michael Jordan, this is where I started, this is where I’m always going to be a part of,” The Daily Mail reported.

The clinic is located on Greenfield St. Jordan’s $10 million donation to Novant Health facilitated the establishment of two additional Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics.

Dr. Michael Hoben and other healthcare professionals joined Jordan at the clinic’s opening. The clinic features 12 patient rooms.

Michael Jordan, photo via YouTube, The Charlotte Observer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNFdUktFa_U