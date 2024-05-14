Nina Turner To Speak At ADOS National Reparations Summit In New Orleans

The American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS) Advocacy Foundation is making sure the call for reparations for descendants of chattel slavery in the U.S. gets heard loudly and clearly. ADOS is gearing up for its next summit and this time progressive Democrat politician Nina Turner will be a keynote speaker. The ADOS National Reparations Summit will happen in New Orleans, Oct. 3rd to 5th, at the Hilton Riverside Hotel. There will be educational sessions, social activities, and brainstorming.

This event holds significant importance in the ongoing struggle for reparations, particularly in a city deeply rooted in the history of slavery and resistance.

In an Instagram post, ADOS explained why the destination is New Orleans.

The post reads, “Why are we having the National Reparations Summit in New Orleans? The German Coast Uprising of 1811. This was one of the two largest slave revolts in the history of the United States. Taking place in Louisiana, over 500 slaves fought for their freedom. “They carried banners, marched to the beat of drums…” Louisiana is sacred to us. #ADOShistorymonth #Blackhistory #Jazz”.

Looking forward to speaking at @ADOSorg's National Reparations Summit in New Orleans in October.



Turner, known for her unwavering advocacy for progressive causes, is a former Cleveland City Council member and Ohio State Senator. Turner’s political journey has been marked by her commitment to addressing systemic injustices and advocating for marginalized communities. As a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders and a former president of the Sanders-affiliated group Our Revolution, Turner’s presence at the summit should underscore the persistent call for reparations.

