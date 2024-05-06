Former Hip-Hop Artist Gillie Da Kid: Young Black Men Should Pray For Jail, It Saves Lives

Former hip-hop artist Gillie Da Kid has set off a debate with recent comments suggesting that young Black men should pray for jail, as he believes it saves lives.

In a recent social media post, Gillie shared his perspective.

“All the young boys out here in the streets, if you believe in God, ask God to send you jail…because when it go down, it’s going to go down and I rather you be in jail than go to heaven,” he said.

He added, “A lot of you ni**ers need a 5 to 10…they act like jail is such a bad thing, but it saved a lot of ni**ers’ lives….So, if you believe in God, ask then pray he send you to jail. There’s no coming back heaven….There’s no coming back from heaven.”

Gillie’s, who is the father of five, thoughts might be tied to the loss of his own son to gun violence. After the murder of his eldest son, David “YNG Cheese” Spady, in July 2023, Gillie tearfully shared his grief on social media and described the pain of losing his son to gun violence.

YNG Cheese, aged 25, suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Alongside him, two other men, aged 28 and 31, also sustained gunshot injuries. Despite the severity of the situation, both men were promptly taken to the hospital and managed to survive. David, who was Gillie’s eldest child with his wife of over two decades, Regina Little, tragically lost his life in the incident. He is survived by his son Chase and four other siblings, Distractify reported.

Gillie Da King, born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, represented his city with a passion with such projects as 2009’s “I Am Philly,” 2015’s “Welcome to Gilladelphia,” and his “King Of Philly” installments, Revolt reported. In 2006, Gillie Da King left Cash Money Records after a series of label troubles. He also claimed he ghostwrote for Lil Wayne on his 2004 studio album, “Tha Carter.”

Gillie Da King hosts a successful podcast with Wallo, “Million Dollaz of Game” via streaming services.

Besides his thoughts on jail and Black men, he also got himself involved in the current beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The controversy deepened as hip-hop mogul Rick Ross criticized Gillie Da Kid’s comments about Lamar’s Drake diss track, “Euphoria,” branding them as “corny,” HipHopDx reported.

“I just heard that Kendrick Lamar diss. I fuck with Kendrick but that shit was corn on the cob, man,” Gillie said. “You know what’s crazy? The light-skinned n-ggas is winning, man. Three to nothing. Fucking Drake up two to nothing.”

Gillie Da Kid, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/gilliedaking/?hl=en