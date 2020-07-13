Black America Goes After Gillie Da Kid For Saying All Lives Matter

Written by Ann Brown

Black America goes after hip-hop artist and self-proclaimed Lil’ Wayne ghostwriter Gillie Da Kid for saying “all lives matter”. Photo: Rapper Gillie Da Kid attends Brooke Bailey and Cat Washington Host G Lounge event on August 22, 2013 at G Lounge in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Invision/AP)

Hip-hop artist Gillie Da Kid apparently didn’t learn from actor Terry Crews‘ Black Lives Matter debacle. Efforts to negate the Black Lives Matter movement, which has grown in global popularity since the police murder of George Floyd, is going to draw you fire. Yet recently, Gillie Da Kid thought it was a good idea to shout “all lives matter” in a video that surfaced on social media on July 9.

The hit-back was swift.

“So I keep getting the same questions: ‘Gillie, what don’t you give no game about Black Lives Matter?’” he said during the opening of his social media video. “Because I don’t get into that shit, nigga. ALL lives matter, nigga. I don’t give a fuck if you white, black, blue, purple, brown, tangerine … nigga ALL lives matter. Y’all want a nigga to go out there head first and tell these muthafuckin’ white people ‘Black Lives Matter???’ But my Black life didn’t matter to the nigga that tried to execute me. To the nigga who shot me in my muthafuckin’ wrist, stomach and my foot. The nigga that tried to have my momma singing, ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye.’ My Black life didn’t matter to that nigga! All the niggas I knew been shot by niggas!!!”

“And what about my muthafuckin’ nieces and nephews who half-Black and half-White?” the “Get Down on the Ground” artist continued. “Only 50 percent of their lives matter, nigga? And I understand the whole Black Lives movement … ‘we been oppressed … we been done wrong …’ Nigga, we do more wrong to each other, nigga. We do more wrong to each other than anybody.”

Twitter weighed in.

“If all lives really mattered there wouldn’t be a Black lives mattered movement,” @rvdegyaltiffy tweeted.

“We know all lives matter. At the same time it seem that BLACK is forgotten when you say all.When a white person says all lives matter they are not including Blacks. They are saying all OTHER lives matter too”, ATL30342 (@ATL30342) tweeted.

And Nico Robin (@AshThaSupreme) tweeted to give Gillie a break: “Niggas out here fighting hate with hate and expecting a good outcome and hating anyone who is t on the hate train it’s hilarious. Black peoples have been killing our own over red and blue for years but that’s the culture right !? He has his views/opinions let that man live.”

The Philadelphia hop-hop artist, who reportedly has ghost-written several Lil’ Wayne hits, also hosts the Barstool Sports “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast with his cousin and motivational speaker Wallo 267, The Source reported.

Gillie later decided to do another video to clarify his BLM stance.

“Let me just start the video off by saying shout out the Black Lives Matter movement. I support y’all,” Gillie said on an Instagram video. In addition to saying he supports the movement, he listed the philanthropy he supports for the Black community, but then he went on to blame Black people.

“Black lives is gonna matter when it matters to Black people…104 motherf***ers got shot in Chicago 4th of July weekend. You don’t hear nobody speaking up on that s**t… So if Black lives gonna matter they gotta matter all the time not just when some injustices is being done to us. If Black lives is gonna matter let’s get our shit together.”

Catchphrases such as “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” are just a distraction that started after Black Lives Matter was officially formed, Hiphopdx reported. “Their slogans are widely considered pejoratives towards the movement and exist only to disrupt the fight for social justice.”

Gillie Da Kid isn’t the only hip-hop artist to say “all lives matter”. Fetty Wap, Gucci Mane, and Kevin Gates all have spoken out in support of it as well, XXL reported.

