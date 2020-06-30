MLK’s Daughter, Pastor Bernice King, Tells Terry Crews His Comments Are Out Of Pocket, Time To Fight White Supremacy
Actor Terry Crews is under fire – again. Once again it’s for a tweet many felt undermined the progress of the Black Lives Matter movement. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter, Pastor Bernice King, was one of many who tried to help Crews understand why his comments were out of pocket.
On Tuesday, June 30, Crews tweeted “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”
It didn’t take long for Twitter users to go in on the former NFL player and remind him that the two were mutually exclusive. They told Crews his tweet was unfounded because Black people have yet to be treated with equal rights and respect in America. King was a part of the chorus, albeit she was kinder than some of her peers.
“We’re so far from that bridge, Terry. #BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes. Justice is not a competition,” King tweeted in response.
Others like actress Holly Robinson Peete, actor Felonious Munk, comedians Franchesa Ramsey, Amanda Seales and many others called Crews out for once again jumping to unfounded conclusions.
“Terry. what in the actual hell? this is the very definition of a strawman argument. why would you suggest a movement created to advocate for the prosecution of cops/citizens responsible for racially motivated killings could somehow morph into ‘we’re better’” Ramsey responded.
Munk asked Crews to avoid “the slippery slope” of “hypoghettical concern” he was on.
“Terry we trying to “matter” and get to “equal” and you are worried about better??” Peete wrote in response.
“This is unintellectual and irresponsible. You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall,” Seales replied.
In a follow-up tweet a few hours later, King wrote, “Deconstructing white supremacy begins in the mind. Let’s build some new tables.”
This isn’t the first time Crews has gotten himself in trouble this month by ‘warning’ Black people to watch how they protest.
“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” Crews tweeted on June 7.
He stood by his comments then, he’ll probably stand by them now.