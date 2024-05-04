Al Sharpton Compares Gaza War Protests To MAGA Jan. 6th: Black America Responds

Rev. Al Sharpton’s recent comparison of the pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses to MAGA’s Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has ignited a debate over the nature of political demonstrations.

During a segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sharpton drew parallels between the two events, suggesting that when protests become violent and the focus shifts away from the underlying cause, the protesters lose credibility and undermine their own message, TheWrap reported.

“Anytime what you are protesting for becomes secondary to what you are doing, then you’re really not protesting for it, and you, in many ways, dramatize,” Sharpton said, The Hill reported.

He continued, “What I did in other situations was to bring attention to a cause, not become the cause, and what is troubling me about a lot of this is they’ve become the cause. It’s about them. It’s not about pushing the cause.”

He added, “How do the Democrats, how do all of us on that side say Jan. 6 was wrong if you can have the same pictures going on on college campuses?”

Sharpton’s remarks come amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, with protests erupting on college campuses across the nation calling for a cease-fire and urging universities to sever ties with Israel. While most of these demonstrations have been peaceful, incidents of violence and confrontations with law enforcement have raised concerns about the tactics employed by some protesters.

“They need to ask themselves, if they were sincere, are you really focusing on what’s going on in Gaza, about the children, about the women, about the innocent people? Sharpton said. “And in Israel, are you focusing on whether or not you are violent or whether or not you can say the most incendiary statement? How are you guiding this? It’s about them, and I think they’ve lost the message, and I think that’s because they’ve been infiltrated by people that are not them.”

The Jan. 6 riot saw a violent mob storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election, which many would say is quite different.

Black Twitter had its thoughts.

Love him, BUT this is leadership malpractice for Al Sharpton to say this.



January 6 was an outgoing President spurring

on a violent revolt against the government to interfere with the peaceful transition of power domestically.



Campus protests aren’t threatening democracy here https://t.co/5UKeS5BkVS — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 2, 2024

“Love him, BUT this is leadership malpractice for Al Sharpton to say this. January 6 was an outgoing President spurring on a violent revolt against the government to interfere with the peaceful transition of power domestically. Campus protests aren’t threatening democracy here,” Exavier Pope tweeted.

Pope added in a separate tweet, “Al Sharpton & others on the left have to recognize the right continues to set the agenda and they keep falling for it EVERY time. It neutralizes good faith motives in the mainstream by dizzying the wider problems at hand w/ false equivalencies. Campus protests are NOT January 6′

Al Sharpton & others on the left have to recognize the right continues to set the agenda and they keep falling for it EVERY time. It neutralizes good faith motives in the mainstream by dizzying the wider problems at hand w/ false equivalencies. Campus protests are NOT January 6 — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 2, 2024

It’s like a lose lose, they are mis-appropriating MLK and Maya Angelou, etc to claim moral earnestness by using the words of civil rights leaders to sanction their acts. Sharpton is authorizing this practice by blurring lines that in reality are clear as day.#unfortunate comment pic.twitter.com/TI42yoqOYk — Yes,All Black Women👸🏾🇺🇸🇳🇬🇬🇭🇨🇲💃🏾🎵🖤 (@ceceyy) May 2, 2024 Yes, All Black Women tweeted, “It’s like a lose lose, they are mis-appropriating MLK and Maya Angelou, etc to claim moral earnestness by using the words of civil rights leaders to sanction their acts. Sharpton is authorizing this practice by blurring lines that in reality are clear as day.#unfortunate comment”.

'Opportunist charlatan': Al Sharpton slammed for likening pro-Palestine campus protests to Jan 6 https://t.co/7z1An2PLEc People don't understand that when we say we stand for Palestine. you must understand, Mesopotamia And all the Middle East used to be Africa.. So to take sides… pic.twitter.com/tLWB9kwtMC — MARK SHIELDS (@ARTESIA13) May 3, 2024

Mark Shields tweeted, “‘Opportunist charlatan’: Al Sharpton slammed for likening pro-Palestine campus protests to Jan 6 https://msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/opportunist-charlatan-al-sharpton-slammed-for-likening-pro-palestine-campus-protests-to-jan-6/ar-AA1o4LdD?ocid=socialshare&pc=HCTS&cvid=ca296dd8267843089e9ea75e6be27329&ei=43 People don’t understand that when we say we stand for Palestine. you must understand, Mesopotamia And all the Middle East used to be Africa.. So to take sides on this would be against our principle in the first place. We have a hard enough time trying to unite our people, let alone someone telling us that that’s not your bloodline. Before Nimrod. there was Tiamat, the Dragon, the. go. Was ISIS and Osiris. There was. laws of nature, but should never be broken. Now you took free will when you wiped away memories Replaced with colonial ideas and. religion This is why it’s so hard for you to reset the world this time because consciousness is fighting back.”

Al Sharpton done burned off his edges and part of his brain obviously huh?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nbvDOnRGxb — Conscious Lee (@TheConsciousLee) May 2, 2024

Conscious Lee tweeted, “Al Sharpton done burned off his edges and part of his brain obviously huh??”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, Photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C6eUIqNgFhK/?hl=en