College Protests Escalate Over Israel’s War Crimes: NYPD And LAPD Called Into Columbia And UCLA

The debate surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict has intensified, especially on college campuses across the U.S. where protests are growing larger and larger, resulting in clashes between demonstrators and police. The recent escalation saw the intervention of law enforcement agencies, including the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), as tensions reached a boiling point at Columbia University in New York City and UCLA in Los Angeles.

This is what the police state looks like in the United States of America. Do not listen to genocide. Joe talks about Putin and Iran. pic.twitter.com/bLBEuNSg3M — Don Salmon (@dijoni) May 1, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: The New York Police Department has just announced that they have declared a riot as they make their way into Columbia University, where violent protests are expected to break out as mrap swat vehicle can be seen rolling into the University pic.twitter.com/0MdnAhhErO — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2024

At Columbia, located in Manhattan, the situation reached a critical juncture on April 30 as officers in riot gear recently entered the campus to confront pro-Palestinian protesters who had occupied one building, Hamilton Hall, The Washington Post reported. The university administration, citing safety concerns, requested police assistance to disband the encampment. The NYPD reported making several arrests as officers faced resistance while clearing the premises. Between Columbia and other NYC colleges and universities, there have been reports of at least 300 students being arrested in pro-Palestine protests.

🇺🇸 Police stormed Columbia University in New York



▪️ Security forces stormed Columbia University in New York and detained around 100 pro-Palestinian protesters. pic.twitter.com/OjR7ZyMGVk — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) May 1, 2024

New York Mayor Eric Adams blamed “outside agitators” for the Columbia University protests. “Once I became aware of the outside agitators who were part of this operation, as Columbia mentioned in their letter and their request with the New York City Police Department, it was clear we had to take appropriate actions,” Adams told CBS News.

What appears to be one of the Members of the Pro-Hamas Encampment taking a Pallet straight to the Face earlier during the Clashes at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/l7XMKsW7Fd — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 1, 2024

I want to repeat. The gatherings outside Columbia I’ve been at all afternoon have been peaceful. There is no reason to send in this much force — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) May 1, 2024

Similarly, on the West Coast, UCLA witnessed scenes of violence on April 30 as clashes erupted between pro-Palestinian protesters and counterprotesters. The LAPD responded to a request for assistance from the university after reports of multiple acts of violence within the encampment on campus. Video footage captured fireworks being directed at the encampment and physical altercations breaking out among demonstrators armed with makeshift weapons. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the violence, emphasizing the need for de-escalation and dialogue, NBC News reported.

⚡️Jewish mobs attacking protesters at Columbia university last night pic.twitter.com/YH08TTc659 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 1, 2024

Photo: Columbia University protests, PBS NewsHour screenshot, YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSfTJ9tgqTw