Fact Check: The Government Of Dubai Was Forcefully Holding Floyd Mayweather Over Debts

Recent headlines have sparked rumors suggesting that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was being forcibly detained by the government of Dubai over unpaid debts, with boxer Gervonta Davis fanning the rumor flames. However, a closer look at the facts reveals a different narrative.

The story gained traction before reports emerged of Mayweather generously gifting $30,000 to three homeless men in Los Angeles before attending a Clippers vs. Mavericks game on May 1.

“I don’t want to show my face, but [Floyd] just gave us $30,000,” Reynolds, one of the men, told TMZ after receiving the gift.

Mayweather had courtside seats where he watched the game.

While Mayweather’s charitable gesture was commendable, it was overshadowed by another controversy involving allegations of unpaid debts and his extended stay in Dubai. Up until the basketball game, Mayweather seemed MIA for nearly a week. The social media friendly boxing champ hadn’t even posted a new post on Instagram in a week, leading many to believe what Davis was claiming. Then the day before Mayweather reappeared, renowned boxing agent Rick Glaser seemingly supported Davis’s claims that Mayweather was being held in Dubai due to financial obligations unrelated to boxing, The Sportster reported.

Glaser tweeted, “Just got off the phone with my guy in Dubai, he told me that #Floyd #Mayweather is definitely being held by the Government court system there as he owes a substantial amount of money in Dubai. They take indebtedness over there very seriously. Was told the debt is #unassociated with #Boxing. Floyd’s desperately trying to work things out, to no avail so far. So @Gervontaa #TankDavis is correct that Floyd’s being held there!!!”

Just got off the phone with my guy in Dubai, he told me that #Floyd #Mayweather is definitely being held by the Government court system there as he owes a substantial amount of money in Dubai. They take indebtedness over there very seriously. Was told the debt is #unassociated… — Rick Glaser (@RealRickGlaser1) April 29, 2024

Although Davis had been previously signed to Mayweather’s promotions company from 2015 to 2022, their relationship has soured. So when Davis pushed the Mayweather being detained in Dubai, some questions his motives.

On May 2, Mayweather, though obviously back in the U.S. having just attended the game in L.A., posted a photo of himself in Dubai captions “Dubai Nights.”

Still, Mayweather, not one to stay mum on most situations, has not directly addressed the Dubai rumors.

Floyd Mayweather, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C6eFsWOyiZ0/