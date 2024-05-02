The Tyler Perry Of Louisiana? 50 Cent Officially Launches 985,000 Square Foot Studio

New York born-and-bred Hip-Hop and entertainment mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has officially launched G-Unit Film and Television Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. The city welcomed the artist and businessman with open arms–and tax incentives.

The G-Unit Studios in Shreveport is a 985,000 square-foot facility and the studio is poised to become a hub for film and television production, rivaling the likes of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

One of the key factors driving 50 Cent’s decision to choose Shreveport as the location for his studio is the availability of tax credits and incentives offered by the state of Louisiana. These incentives play a crucial role in attracting film and television productions to the region, providing significant savings for studios and production companies.

50 Cent just launched his 956,000 square feet film studio which is now the second biggest black owned production studio in the world🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/AlTqsV7AX4 — CultureCentral (@CultureCentral1) April 19, 2024

The partnership between 50 Cent and the city of Shreveport represents a mutually beneficial opportunity. For 50 Cent, it offers access to state-of-the-art facilities and a supportive community eager to embrace his vision. For Shreveport, it promises job creation, economic growth, and the revitalization of the local entertainment industry.

Under the agreement, 50 Cent will lease the city-owned production studio for 30 years at a yearly rate of $2,400, The Shreveport Times reported.

During the press conference, 50 Cent said, “Ladies, gentlemen, Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the wonderful people of Shreveport, it is an honor for me to stand before you here today. As someone who’s always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television I’m really excited to show you the expansion of film and television through G-Unit Studio right here in Shreveport.”

He even seemed to welcome comparisons to Tyler Perry.

“I am excited about this opportunity,” saying G-Unit Studios will be similar to the Tyler Perry studio in Atlanta.

According to KTLA News, Shreveport City Council chairman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. said, “I want to welcome 50 Cent to our home. [50 Cent] has sparked this movement, but it’s up to us to light that flame, and together, we can keep this fire going…One way we can actually help him is by making sure our roads and our streets are as safe as possible. You have the opportunity to vote for this bond proposal on Saturday, so make sure you do that because we want all roads to lead to Shreveport. 50 Cent, welcome home.”

50 noted projects will start coming out of G-Unit Studios starting as early as July.

50 Cent, Photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C53bpq2rBM2/