50 Cent Buys 1 Million Square-Foot Warehouse, Will Turn Into Production Studio

On the heels of his new exclusive deal with Fox television network following a troubling run with Starz cable network, hip-hop mogul 50 Cent went to social media to announce that he had purchased a 985,000-square-foot studio space for his film and television production company, G-Unit Film & Television.

50 Cent, who was born Curtis Jackson, has yet to say where the studio is located, but he had been scouting a space in Shreveport recently. Or, Revolt hinted the studio could be in Texas, where the Queens, NYC, artist moved in 2021.

“I need room to work,” said 50 Cent in an Instagram video and Twitter posts on April 29 showing off the new studio.

“Well, would you look at here,” said 50. “Nine hundred eighty-five thousand square feet. Can you say G-G-G-G-Unit studios?”

In the caption, he wrote, “GLG. GreenLightGang G-Unit Film & TV. BOOM. I need room to work. I don’t miss it. [TV] will never be the same.” It is unclear if the future studio will be headquartered in Texas, which the rapper has called home since.

GLG🚦GreenLightGang G-unit film &Tv 💣BOOM 💨 I need room to work 🤷🏽‍♂️ I don’t miss 🎯 📺will never be the same • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/jqmR8hHSUy — 50cent (@50cent) April 29, 2023

Before parting ways with Starz in 2022, he produced a number of hit shows, including the “Power” franchise and “BMF.”



Under his partnership with Fox, his production company, G-Unit Film & Television, will develop scripted dramas, animated series, and live-action comedies for broadcast by the network.

“Whether it’s music, film, or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” Fox Entertainment president of scripted programming Michael Thorn told Variety in February. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

While he’s moved on to Fox, 50 still seems upset about his former Starz deal. He took to Twitter in late April to complain about Starz.

“I have the number 1,2,3 and 4 top TV shows in African American and Latina households,” 50 tweeted. “I hate that I did them with the wrong people. I’m not doing any BMF spin-offs or selling any other shows to Starz.”

Rapper 50 Cent attends an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets in Sacramento, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)