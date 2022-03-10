50 Cent: Let’s Put Mo’Nique ‘Back On Top’, She Deserves All Her Flowers Now

A post from 50 Cent recently went viral – but this time it wasn’t because he was poking fun at anyone. Quite the contrary, On Friday, March 4, the “Power” creator took to Instagram to celebrate comedian and actress Mo’Nique.

“I went to see @therealmoworldwide stand up show super bowl weekend . oh sh*t! it was so good, she had my a** in a trance,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of a photo of Mo’Nique. “You gotta go check her out the sh*t was [fire emoji].”

He followed that post up with another one, suggesting he wanted to offer her a role in one of his shows.

“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel shit that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE,” 50 Cent wrote under a video montage of Mo’Nique in her Oscar-winning role in “Precious” combined with scenes from “Power.”

Finally, in a third post, 50 asked his followers to chime in if they wanted to see Mo’Nique at the top again. “All in Favor of @therealmoworldwide being back on Top, Say make it happen 50 ! STOP F**KING AROUND,” he wrote under another another photo of Mo’Nique.

50 also took to Twitter to advocate for the veteran entertainer. “They should have never stopped casting her is what i said,” 50 Cent tweeted.

They should have never stopped casting her is what i said. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oCE8LZFtE8 — 50cent (@50cent) March 9, 2022

A critically acclaimed actress, Mo’Nique won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the 2009 film “Precious.” She hosted The Mo’Nique Show from 2009 to 2011 and starred as Ma Rainey in 2015 HBO biopic, “Bessie”.

Many fans agreed with 50 Cent, responding as instructed and telling him to “Make it happen.” Others said how much they loved Mo’Nique.

“You gotta put her in something,” Instagram user ankhnation1 wrote.

“This is dope, she needed this level of support, you solid for this,” user 80s_made_90s_paid_ chimed in.

“Put her in some of your shows 50! Please! The game is missing Monique! Hollyweird did her real greasy!” arthurmarshall2556 commented.

“I love Monique! 50 that would be epic!!! She a talented black woman! Your blessings are gonna be infinite bro! You changing lives out here,” warchyld_ent wrote.

The support comes weeks after Mo’Nique did an interview on Fox Soul’s “Turnt Out with TS Madison” show. During the interview, Mo’Nique doubled down on her years-old claim that Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry blackballed her from the Hollywood industry after she declined to participate in the “Precious” awards campaign.

“Everyone’s mad at me, sh*t!” Mo’Nique said, before explaining her side of the story.

“When it came time for the campaigning of this award for the Oscar and when it came time to go to different festivals and promote this movie, but you’re really campaigning for the awards, well I was in a position I had ‘The Mo’Nique Show’, I was doing the ‘Queens of Comedy’ tour; I had little babies and my third husband,” Mo’Nique said.

“So what I was not going to do was make Hollywood the priority. I’ve already done the movie. I don’t need to campaign now to say I want this trophy. I’ve done the movie. I’ve done my part,” she continued.

Mo’Nique is also in an ongoing lawsuit with Netflix over race and gender discrimination for offering her $500,000 dollars to do a compensation special, yet the streaming giant offered white comedian Amy Schumer $11 million and male comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle $20 million each.

She said filed the lawsuit not just for her own benefit, but for those little Black girls coming behind her.

“I had to stand up and speak out unapologetically and fearlessly. I had to take that position and that stand so for the little girl coming behind she won’t have to go through the same fight,” Mo’Nique told Madison.

Mo’Nique herself caught wind of 50 Cent’s posts with the video montage and reposted it to her own page.

“Hey my sweet babies! LOL! Could y’all have imagined if this scene was real?? For the young brother @mc2fresh AWESOME! I LOVE US 4REAL!” Mo’Nique wrote in her caption.

IN THE ORIGINAL PHOTOS: 50 Cent arrives during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) / Actress and comedian Mo’Nique is suing Netflix for what she is calling race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special. In the suit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the comedian and Oscar-winning actress says Netflix offered her $500,000 for a comedy special and refused to negotiate further. The suit says that stands in contrast to deals reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars for comedy specials from Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chapelle and Ricky Gervais. In this Nov. 3, 2016 AP file photo, Mo’Nique arrives at the premiere of “Almost Christmas” in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)