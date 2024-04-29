10 Highlights From NFL Draft: Bears GM Ryan Poles And Ian Cunningham Secure Top Offensive Weapons

The NFL Draft is always an event filled with anticipation, excitement, and speculation, and the 2024 edition certainly lived up to the hype. From surprise picks to strategic moves, each team entered the draft with its own set of goals and objectives.

Here are 10 highlights from this year’s NFL Draft.

1. HBCUs Overlooked

Despite efforts to increase representation, such as initiatives with the league like the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the HBCU Combine, no players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft–again. Despite high hopes for players like Virginia State cornerback Willie Reed and Howard University offensive tackle Anim Dankwah, who were considered top prospects, they went undrafted, USA Today reported.

2. Bears GM Ryan Poles And Assistant GM Ian Cunningham Secure Top Offensive Weapons

The Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles and Assistant GM Ian Cunningham orchestrated a masterful draft, earning the highest mark from the Associated Press after landing star quarterback Caleb Williams and talented wide receiver Rome Odunze. This bold move positions the Bears as contenders for a playoff spot in the upcoming season.

Following his selection as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft by the Bears, the former Southern California standout was prepared to welcome the spotlight.

“I’m always going to have scrutiny,” he said at a news conference, a day after the Bears drafted him, the San Diego Union Tribune reported “I do things like paint my nails. I’m always going to have scrutiny over that. I wear funky clothes, things like that. So you know. Just do my job on the football field and win games. I think if you win a bunch of games here, you’ll make a lot of people, the majority, happy.”

3. Houston Texans’ Remarkable Turnaround

The Texans’ selection of quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the second and third overall picks propelled them from worst to first in their division last season, showcasing the immediate impact of a successful draft, The Associated Press reported.

4. Carolina Panthers’ Patience Tested

Despite selecting Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers struggled.

5. Arizona Cardinals Secure Top Talent

The Cardinals emerged as early winners with the acquisition of standout receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and edge rusher Darius Robinson.

6. Atlanta Falcons’ Surprising Move

The Falcons’ decision to select quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 raised questions, especially after recently signing Kirk Cousins to a lucrative deal.

The Falcons made waves in the NFL world with Cousins’ hefty four-year, $180 million contract, only to surprise everyone by selecting Penix Jr. as the No. 8 overall pick. Cousins, taken aback by the move, Yahoo reported. With Penix looming as his potential successor, Cousins may face added pressure, and any missteps could lead to fan unrest favoring Penix.

7. Baltimore Ravens’ Defensive Boost

The Ravens made strategic picks, landing cornerback Nate Wiggins and defensive end Adisa Isaac, who are poised to make an immediate impact on the team’s defense.

8. Buffalo Bills’ Trade Strategy

The Bills traded out of the first round but secured promising talents like receiver Keon Coleman. The Buffalo Bills, in need of wide receiver assistance, opted not to select Xavier Worthy or any other wideouts in the first round of the NFL Draft. With the 28th pick, they traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, who then secured Worthy, Yahoo reported. Meanwhile, the Bills traded their 32nd pick to the Carolina Panthers for the 33rd pick, with little in return except a minor late-round swap.

9. Washington Commanders’ Franchise Quarterback

With the selection of Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick, the Commanders secured their franchise quarterback. Day 2 picks included cornerback Mike Sainristil, tight end Ben Sinnott, offensive tackle Brandon Coleman, and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

10. Las Vegas Raiders’ Missed Opportunity

The Raiders missed out on top quarterback prospects. Las Vegas Raiders, particularly in the quarterback position, found themselves in an unexpected predicament. With six quarterbacks drafted before their 13th overall pick, they were left out of the quarterback selection game, playing a losing hand in the musical chairs of quarterback picks, Yahoo reported.

