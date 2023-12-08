Sports Reporter Jim Trotter: I Was Fired For Holding NFL Accountable On Hiring Practices

Jim Trotter, a popular sports reporter who previously worked for the NFL Network, filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and the league-owned cable channel. In the 53-page complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan In September, Trotter alleges that his contract was not renewed in March because he repeatedly spoke out about the lack of diversity within the NFL, including at the league office, among coaches, and within its media arm.

In a recent interview with “The Torraine Walker Podcast,” said, “In light of the aftermath of George Floyd, the NFL said to was to employees was hold us accountable as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion…and that’s what I was doing. That’s what they asked for.”

Trotter, who is now a columnist for The Athletic, claims that his dismissal was in retaliation for publicly challenging Commissioner Roger Goodell on the NFL’s commitment to diversity. He states that despite the NFL’s claims of wanting accountability in diversity, his efforts to hold them accountable led to the loss of his job.

“The NFL has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity and inclusion,” Trotter said in a statement. “I tried to do so, and it cost me my job.”

The lawsuit references several incidents, including racist comments allegedly made by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula. Trotter questioned Jones about the lack of Black professionals in decision-making positions within NFL teams in 2020, to which Jones responded, “If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire,” The New York Times reported.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

Jones disputes the accuracy of this statement.

Trotter also mentioned Pegula’s alleged comment during a video conference in 2020, where Pegula allegedly said, “If the Black players don’t like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is.”

Pegula vehemently denies making such a statement.

The lawsuit claims that despite Trotter’s efforts to raise concerns about racial discrimination within the NFL, the league took no significant action to address these issues, even when they involved individuals at the highest levels of the organization. The NFL has countered by stating that Trotter’s allegations are not accurate and that their decision not to renew his contract was due to budget constraints.

NEW PODCAST EPISODE:



Former NFL Network sports reporter Jim Trotter on the consequences he feels he faced for holding the NFL accountable for their statements on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (#DEI.)



Listen to the full interview here: https://t.co/m2a412L43n pic.twitter.com/jWiK4Y0rwx — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) December 6, 2023

Trotter was employed by the NFL Network for five years and had expected to receive a contract extension but was let go shortly after he publicly questioned Commissioner Goodell about the lack of Black representation in NFL Network’s newsroom, Sports Illustrated reported.

Jim Trotter, Photo: NFL.com