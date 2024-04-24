Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy Officially Reinstated After Controversy

Reggie Bush’s iconic Heisman Trophy, which was relinquished in 2010 amidst National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) scrutiny, is officially being reinstated following a shift in collegiate sports. This decision comes amid the adoption of new rules permitting student-athlete compensation for their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

The former University of Southern California Trojans running back surrendered his 2005 Heisman due to violations involving benefits received by his family, a practice that now falls within permissible boundaries under the current NCAA guidelines. With this alteration in collegiate athletics, the Heisman Trust has concluded a “deliberative process,” determining that Bush will regain his coveted award.

Welcome Home!



We are reinstating the 2005 Heisman Trophy to the University of Southern California’s @ReggieBush!



In 2005, Bush gained more than 2000 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns. He received 784 first-place votes, the fifth-most in Heisman Trophy history, while… pic.twitter.com/34oCD7P8CY — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) April 24, 2024

The Heisman Trophy is an award given annually to the outstanding college football player in the United States as determined by a poll of sportswriters.

In response to the news, Reggie Bush stated, “Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family. I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

According to The Sporting News, Bush had been campaigning for the award to be reinstated since 2021.

Recent support for Bush to regain his Heisman Trophy surged from fellow Heisman winners, notably including former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel, who declared he would boycott the ceremony until Bush’s trophy was restored. Additionally, USC’s Matt Leinart, Bush’s former teammate, and Notre Dame’s Tim Brown have publicly advocated for the return of Bush’s trophy, ESPN reported.

Pete Thamel of ESPN noted that Bush’s Heisman was returned due to “enormous changes in the college football landscape.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, said in a statement. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

Reggie Bush, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C0XOuKWvabQ/?hl=en&img_index=2