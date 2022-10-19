Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Sparks Heisman Talk After Torching Alabama Secondary In Win

Hendon Hooker is a quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers football team representing the University of Tennessee. On Saturday, Oct. 15, he pulled off such an impressive win over Alabama Crimson Tide of the University of Alabama that some observers say he will be a shoo-in for the Heisman Trophy.

Hooker’s standout play helped No. 8 Tennessee knock off top-ranked Alabama 52-49 .

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football; it is awarded in early December before the postseason bowl games.

Hendon Hooker today in a win against Alabama 🔥



21-30 passing

385 passing yards

14 rushes

56 rushing yards

5 touchdowns

1 interception



Got the win on his dads birthday! pic.twitter.com/5CR1QM533w — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) October 15, 2022

It was a near perfect game for Hooker, but there were a few hiccups. Hooker “engineered an upset in one of the best games of the year, but he still threw an interception, had another called back by a penalty, and had a crucial fumble on a botched exchange with his running back,” Yahoo Sports reported.

Hooker, however, has had an outstanding season-he’s thrown for 1,817 yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception.

Hendon Hooker is your Heisman front runner



441 yards, 5 TD and the game winning drive against Bama pic.twitter.com/NxMhvtW09m — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) October 15, 2022

The game against Alabama on Saturday was a big stage for Hooker. And not only did he crush it, he’s one prospect the NFL is already looking at, Sports Illustrated reported. One strike against him thught might be his age, the graduate student will be 25 on draft day.



Meet Heisman Trophy front runner, Hendon Hooker. He went 21-30 385 yrds 5TDs adding another 56 yds on the ground as he led his team to victory against the Death Star like a fucking intergalactic hero. pic.twitter.com/aOZj3MaxCh — V͎O͎L͎d͎e͎m͎o͎r͎t͎⚡️ (@vo_ldemort) October 16, 2022

Hooker, a senior at the university, is a 2022 National Player of the Year candidate. One of the top returning quarterbacks in the nation, he comes from a family of quarterbacks, including his father and brother, according to the University of Tennessee Sports blog.

His father, Alan, is in the North Carolina A&T Hall of Fame after a stellar playing career as quarterback. Alan was the 1986 National Black College Offensive Player of the Year. Hooker’s younger brother, Alston, is also playing QB at North Carolina A&T.

PUT SOME MF RESPECT ON HENDON HOOKER pic.twitter.com/bUAfdlcLlP — Grace (@GraceKnowsBall) October 15, 2022

Hooker, who started playing football at the age of four at the local YMCA, earned his undergraduate degree in public relations from Virginia Tech in December 2020 and is currently pursuing a Master of Science degree in agricultural leadership, education, and communication at the University of Tennessee.

HENDON HOOKER DEEP BALL 🎯



Vols aren't backing down



(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/vktyDivpkm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2022

HENDON HOOKER to JALIN HYATT AGAIN!!!



5 rec, 194 yards, 4 TDs for HYATT today!! 🍊🍊



pic.twitter.com/HaXdwUbjMo — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 15, 2022

Hendon Hooker is the real deal.



And being from Greensboro, I’m watching this game with tears in my eyes.



He deserves this moment so damn much, man.



Not to mention, today is his Pop Birthday. 🫶🏾 #HeismanHooker — IG: BDahtTV (@BDAHT) October 15, 2022

Alabama allowed 52 points, its most in any game since 1907 against Sewanee (54 points) – per @ESPNStatsInfo — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 15, 2022

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)