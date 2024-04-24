Pastor Dr. Darrell Scott Sent Strong Warning To MAGA, Now Poll Suggest Trump’s Black Support Is Softening

Pastor Dr. Darrell Scott, a longtime supporter and advisor to former President Donald Trump and ho has played a role in mobilizing Black voters for the Republican Party, issued a warning to MAGA–that Black support for Trump might be softening.

I tried to tell everybody. Thanks Charlie Kirk!!!(and everybody that agreed with him) https://t.co/m83E8BOOr1 — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) April 10, 2024

Scott, founder of the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and co-founder of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, has been instrumental in galvanizing support for Trump among African-American communities. His backing of Trump goes back to the 2016 election.

Now, as the country gears up for another presidential election cycle, a recent poll has raised eyebrows. The Pew Research Center survey indicating a decline in support among Black voters for the Republican Party suggests a potentially pivotal moment. Trump’s hopes for increased Black support, which some speculated might witness a significant realignment in party allegiance, appear to face challenges.

The poll, conducted annually of over 10,000 respondents, showed 83 percent of Black voters align with the Democratic Party—a slight dip from 1994, but still overwhelmingly in favor of the left. Meanwhile, Republican support among Black voters stands at 12 percent, with a minor decrease from previous years, Newsweek reported.

In 2020 Trump won 8 percent of the Black vote. So there is still a growing number of Black voters moving toward Trump, even with the recent decline.

“Black males especially cite prices of basic needs, food for example despite the decline in inflation,” Mary Frances Berry, historian at The Pennsylvania State Universe, told Newsweek in January. “Some who are small business owners say under Trump it was easier for them to get federal loans, for example. They also cite the backlash against police accountability measures as the George Floyd murder discussion has receded into the sunset.”

She added: “Middle age and older Black women seem to take a better than Trump lesser of two evils posture. But nobody I know is excited about reelecting Biden. They like Kamala Harris, but lots of folks will probably stay home unless some unexpected positive change in economic prospects or civil rights occurs.”

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)/Pastor Dr. Darrell Scott, New Spirit Revival Center website, https://nsrcministries.org/drdarrell.html