Trump Advisor Pastor Darrell Scott: Conservatives Only Have ‘Nuts’ To Speak On Race When Bashing Black Community

In a recent statement that has stirred controversy, Pastor Darrell Scott, a prominent figure known for his support of former President Donald Trump, has made pointed remarks regarding conservative attitudes towards race, particularly within the Black community. Scott, who serves as the senior pastor and co-founder of New Spirit Revival Center Ministries, is no stranger to vocalizing his views on political and social issues.

Born again in January of 1982, Scott, who holds a Doctorate of Divinity, has dedicated over three decades to his ministry, alongside his wife Dr. Belinda Scott. Scott has not shied away from engaging in political discourse, particularly in support of Trump. He has been vocal about what he perceives as the Trump administration’s positive impact on minority communities, often contrasting it with what he views as the shortcomings of Democratic leadership, Cleveland.com reported.

In a White House gathering of faith leaders during the Trump administration, Scott praised Trump as potentially “the most pro-Black president” in his lifetime, citing initiatives such as criminal justice reform and economic opportunity programs. He has consistently defended Trump’s record on race, arguing that the administration’s actions speak louder than any perceived rhetoric.

However, Scott’s recent comments have sparked controversy within conservative circles. In a podcast appearance, he accused conservative activist Charlie Kirk of attempting to indoctrinate young people with what he described as a divisive and racially charged ideology. Scott likened Kirk’s efforts to the indoctrination tactics of the Hitler Youth, drawing a sharp comparison that has drawn both condemnation and support, Newsweek reported.

“Seems to me that a lot of Black Conservatives only have the nuts to speak out about race if they’re bashing the Black Community. ‘Black Fatherlessness, Black on Black Crime, Black Abortions, etc,” he recently tweeted.

He slammed his fellow conservatives for making race an issue by tweeting, “We don’t have to worry about the Left making race an issue in the 2024 election. The Right seems to have that covered this time.”

He added, “President Trump is poised to potentially gain a record number of Black voters, and Republicans choose Black History Month to go on pointless Anti-Black tirades.”

He posts of Kirk, “Charlie Kirk is simply using DEI as an excuse to ‘racial profile’.”

