Drake Reportedly Tells Mother After ‘White Boy’ Diss: Rick Ross Must Be Hungry, He’s Racist

After Rick Ross released a diss track alleging that Drake underwent cosmetic surgery to alter his nose, Drake took to social media to respond, revealing a humorous exchange with his mother regarding the rumor, Rolling Stone reported.

“You ain’t never want to be a ni**a anyway, ni**a/ That’s why you had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, ni**a,” Ross says near the end of the diss track, on which he calls Drake a “white boy.”

Drake, who has a Black father and a white mother, on April 14 shared a text message from his mom, Sandi Graham, expressing disbelief at the suggestion of a nose job and jokingly lamenting that he didn’t include her in the decision, as she had always wanted one herself, Vibe reported.

“Aubs- the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today,” Graham’s message began. “I can’t believe you would get one without me … cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this too?”

Drake, 37, reassured his mother that Ross’ claim was unfounded and attributed it to Ross being “loopy off the Mounjaro,” humorously suggesting that hunger and anger had affected Ross’s judgment. Mounjaro is a weight-loss drug.

Drake shares texts with his mother about Rick Ross😂 pic.twitter.com/uNFxKjFMBH — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 14, 2024

“He’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

Drake also hinted at upcoming musical retaliation, stating, “Don’t worry we’ll handle it,” tagging Rick Ross in the post for emphasis.

The controversy between Drake and Ross escalated after Ross released a diss track, “Champagne Moments,” responding to Drake’s earlier track on April 13, “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50),” dissing Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin. In Ross’ track, he called Drake a “white boy” and alleged cosmetic surgery to alter his appearance.

