Report: Diddy’s Sons Hire Former Lawyer For El Chapo And John Gotti To Investigate Excessive Force By Feds

Sex trafficking allegations sparked a Homeland Security raid on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles mansion, placing his sons, Christian and Justin, who were at the home in the crosshairs. Combs’ Miami residence was also raided.

The March 25 raid reportedly stemmed from a federal sex-trafficking investigation connected to Diddy. This comes amid recent lawsuits against the music mogul containing similar accusations, which he has denied.

Misa Hylton, Diddy’s ex and mother of Justin, shared a portion of the raid on social media. The edited video shows federal agents in tactical gear entering the mansion and detaining individuals, including Christian, whose mother is the late Kim Porter, and Justin. Hylton criticized the use of force, calling it “overtly militarized” and racially motivated, The Daily Mail reported.

In an Instagram post Hylton wrote, “The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable. If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression.”

She continued, “The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable! Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed??

“How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??”

In response to the raid, Christian, 26, and Justin, 30, have retained attorney Jeffrey Lichtman. Lichtman is a high-profile lawyer known for representing controversial figures like Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and John Gotti Jr., son of mobster John Gotti. He has confirmed representing at least one of Diddy’s sons and called the search warrants “over the top.”

“The government rarely fights fair when they have a major target in its sights, and they certainly haven’t played fair in Diddy’s case thus far,” Lichtman wrote.

