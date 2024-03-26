U.S. Government, Homeland Security Raid Diddy’s Homes In L.A. And Miami

Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement officials raided the homes of rapper and entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. This operation is part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, ABC News reported.

BREAKING: Rapper Diddy's Los Angeles home has been raided by Homeland Security in connection to a federal s*x trafficking investigation.



According to investigators, Diddy's Miami home was also raided.



Multiple women have come forward accusing Diddy of beatings, s*xual assault… pic.twitter.com/pZeSuyqc5S — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2024

Two properties owned by Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were targeted in the raid. The investigation, spearheaded by federal authorities in New York, has raised numerous questions about the nature of the allegations and their possible connection to the recent lawsuits against Combs, The Associated Press reported.

According to reports, while DIddy was not at either location, his two sons–Justin and King–were together at one of the properties. They, along with employees at the locations was escorted out by armed authorities from Homeland Security.

The timing of these events is particularly striking, considering the high points in Combs’ career just a year prior. In 2023, he showcased his talent at the MTV VMAs, released a Grammy-nominated R&B album, and was even in talks to acquire the BET network. Then came the various lawsuits, including a $30 million one filed in November 2023 by his former girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie. He settled the lawsuit a day after it was filed.

Cassie’s lawsuit claimed the Bay Boy Records founder coerced her into engaging in sexual acts with male prostitutes while he recorded them. Cassie and Combs had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2007, breaking up in 2018.

Further lawsuits followed. Among Combs’ accusers was a woman who alleged that he raped her when she was just 17, detailing acts of sexual assault, physical violence, and forced intoxication that allegedly occurred in the early 1990s. In December, Combs issued a statement denying the allegations, stating firmly, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

In February, another lawsuit emerged, this time from a male music producer who accused Combs, whose net worth is near a billion, of pressuring him into soliciting prostitutes and engaging in sexual activities against his will. The lawsuit is for $30 million.

Sean “Diddy” Combs (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)/raid footage, YouTube screengrab, KTVU Fox 2 San Francisco, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-THyDFJgAM