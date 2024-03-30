Fact Check: Boston Public Schools Laid Off 650 Employees While State Approved $1 Billion For Migrants

Concerns have arisen over the budget decisions impacting both Boston Public Schools and emergency shelter systems in Massachusetts. According to reports, Boston Public Schools are facing significant staffing cuts, while the state has approved a substantial budget allocation for emergency shelters, particularly for migrants.

The Boston School Committee recently approved a budget for Fiscal Year 2025, totaling $1.5 billion. This decision has led to concerns about staffing reductions, with approximately 70 percent of public schools in Boston expected to face staff cuts, affecting essential areas such as music, arts, and libraries. Reports say at least 600 people in the city’s school system will be laid off. The approved budget includes funding from the city, with Mayor Michelle Wu allocating $81 million. However, there are also reports of cuts to federal stimulus funds, notably the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which have previously supported the district.

“I’m now in a school with 500 students or more, and my position is still being cut based on budgetary reasons,” Tracey Billy, who has worked with libraries in Boston Public Schools for over a decade, told NBC Boston.

“The FY25 budget represents a major step forward as we fundamentally shift in our practices through the districtwide implementation of Inclusive Education, and this is just the beginning of the work we must do over the next several years to deliver on the high quality experience every student deserves,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. “If we truly want to improve student outcomes we must carefully and deliberately build the foundation of a district that meets the unique needs of every student in every school no matter how they learn, what language they speak or what neighborhood they call home. I appreciate and thank members of the Boston School Committee and Mayor Wu for their support of this budget. This was a months-long and collaborative process with schools, parents, students and educators that will allow us to continue our transformative work and become a district that meets the needs of all students.”

Simultaneously, the Massachusetts Senate has approved substantial funding for the state-run emergency shelter system. While it is not the initial $1 billion proposed, it is close. The Senate has allocated up to $840 million to address the migrant crisis, The Boston Herald reported.

According to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, approximately 2.5 million migrants entered the U.S. through the southern border in 2023. It is unclear how many of these migrants have arrived in Massachusetts.

Reports from Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s administration indicated that around 3,500 migrants were accommodated in the state’s emergency shelter system by mid-December 2023. Additionally, in fiscal year 2023, Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted nearly 9,000 arrests across six New England states, CBS News reported.

