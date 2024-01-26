Charlamagne: Working-Class Americans Are Fed Up With Migrant Crisis, It’s Biden’s Fault

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God is unhappy about the growing migrant crisis. And he says President Joe Biden is to blame. According to the morning show radio host, the influx of migrants has negatively affected working-class voters. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Charlamagne spoke out about the impact of migrants on the Black American community, especially in New York City and Chicago.

Charlamagne criticized Democratic mayors, including NYC Mayor Eric Adams, for their previous embrace of migrants, contrasting it with the current backlash from working-class individuals. He noted the significant rise in concerns among his audience, particularly regarding issues like MS13 gang activity and the recent decision to house migrants in schools, leading to disruptions in education, The New York Post reported.

Charlamagne told Fox that his radio listeners are fed up with the migrant issue.

“I honestly have never spoken to as many people who are concerned about the migrant issue as I have over the past year…[Biden] is the President of the United States of America. If he can take credit for the good things that happen in this country, he has to take credit for the bad as well…When Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott pulled that stunt where they were shipping migrants to these sanctuary cities dropping them off right in front of the Vice President’s house, as cruel as that was, as inhumane as that was, it was effective…It made a lot of those Democrats start singing a different tune. The voters see that…It looks like Republicans were right about the issue and Democrats got it wrong,” he said.

Chief Nerd posted a video clip of Charlamagne Tha God’s Fox Digital interview on X/Twitter.

🔥 Charlamagne Tha God Says His Listeners Are Fed Up With the Migrant Issue, Blames Biden & the Democrats: ‘It Looks Like Republicans Were Right’



“I honestly have never spoken to as many people who are concerned about the migrant issue as I have over the past year…[Biden] is… pic.twitter.com/kLWPmqebAM — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 19, 2024

Tensions are also rising in the Windy City over the doling out of resources amidst the migrant crisis as Chicago residents express dismay over the city’s prioritization of resources for migrants over addressing longstanding issues within vulnerable neighborhoods. Community organizer Jessica Jackson underscored the disparities, questioning why the city is allocating significant funds to address the migrant crisis while longstanding issues facing Black communities remain unaddressed.

“For them to be sympathetic to their needs, saying it’s a humanitarian issue crisis when Black people have had a humanitarian crisis for housing, employment and everything else,” Jackson told The Daily Mail. “How do we get pushed to the back?”

Charlamagne Tha God, X/Twitter screenshot, https://twitter.com/thechiefnerd/status/1748306153589686471?s=61