Whitley Yates: Race Doesn’t Equal Representation, Let’s Focus On Policy

Whitley Yates, a publicist, entrepreneur, and political activist, says the focus should shift from mere representation to tangible policy changes that benefit all communities.

Yates, a member of Project 21 and a public relations expert, has built a career shaping the identity of major brands in the fashion and entertainment industries through her firm, The Niche Agency. Specializing in multicultural marketing and storytelling, she has orchestrated various culture-shifting moments, including a viral photo shoot honoring the legacy of Madam CJ Walker.

Beyond her professional achievements, Yates has delved into politics, leveraging her platform to advocate for conservative principles within the Black community. From managing political campaigns to hosting a popular podcast, Yates has been involved in grassroots organizing and activism.

During the recent The Hill’s “Black Women In Politics” event, she said “I believe that there should be strong intentionality placed on having substantive leaders at the table. And that substance comes from how they are able to progress their communities through policies that are impactful.”

She also said, "The question should not be if we should be looking for representation though our race or through our gender but…substantive leaders that create policies that progress my community."

She tweeted, "Sharing the same RACE does NOT equal REPRESENTATION."

She tweeted, “Sharing the same RACE does NOT equal REPRESENTATION.”

She posted in a separate tweet, “There are tons of politicians that look like me that never progress the Black community…”

Currently serving as the director of diversity and engagement for the Indiana Republican Party, Yates has spearheaded such initiatives as the “Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series.”

Photo: National Center for Public Policy Research, https://nationalcenter.org/ncppr/staff/whitley-yates/