Freaky Cop Who Had Sex With Police Department Gets $500,000 Settlement

Former La Vergne police officer Maegan Hall in Tennessee has reached a $500,000 settlement in her civil rights lawsuit against the City of La Vergne following a sex scandal involving multiple officers. The settlement comes after revelations from investigations last year, exposing sexual activity within the police department.

NEW: Former Tennessee police officer who went wild with six officers on the job has settled her lawsuit for $500,000.



Maegan Hall says she was "s*xually groomed" by male police officers & sued the city of La Vergne.



Hall allegedly hooked up with multiple colleagues, performed… pic.twitter.com/TQTp4Gdw6Q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 21, 2024

Hall was fired in January after her sex sessions with five other cops became public. Five police officers have been fired, and three remain suspended.

She filed the lawsuit in March 2023. “Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators,” the lawsuit said. “In place of offering professional development, her supervisors and the chief of police groomed her for sexual exploitation.”

“The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted tonight to authorize the mayor to sign a settlement agreement between the City of La Vergne and former police officer Maegan Hall,” city leaders wrote in a statement, The New York Post reported. “The City denies any admission of liability and no taxpayer funds will be spent to settle this lawsuit.”

Maegan Hall’s attorney, Wesley Clark of Brazil Clark PLLC, said that Hall has decided to put the ordeal behind her and move forward. The La Vergne Board of Aldermen approved the settlement, with Alderman Dennis Waldron being the sole dissenting vote, raising concerns about the message it sends, News Channel 5 reported.

Hall, 28, claimed she was manipulated by her male superiors, including the police chief, into participating in sexual activity. She described a culture of intimidation where she felt she had no choice but to comply.

While the city has not admitted guilt, it agreed to the settlement, which includes court costs, attorney fees, and expenses.

Several officers implicated in the scandal are no longer with the La Vergne Police Department, and there is now a new police chief overseeing operations.







