Freaky Tennessee Cop Says Police Department Groomed Her To Have Sex With Them, Files Lawsuit

The tale of Maegan Hall, 26, the Tennessee cop fired over her numerous sexual romps with other officers, has taken another twist. The former La Vergne Police Department officer claims in a new federal lawsuit that she was “sexually groomed” by superiors in her department. And she wants the city to pay for it.

She also blamed a troubled marriage for her affairs, according to her 51-page federal complaint filed on Feb. 27.

“Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators,” the lawsuit says. “In place of offering professional development, her supervisors and the chief of police groomed her for sexual exploitation.”

It went on, “They colluded in using their authority to systematically disarm her resistance and entrap her in degrading and abusive sexual relationships, even sharing tips on the best ways to manipulate and exploit her.”

In her lawsuit Hall said she had a history of mental illness and “in an attempt to escape, she nearly killed herself.”

Hall was fired in January after her sex sessions with five other cops became public.

La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis has also been fired after it was revealed he shared explicit photos with Hall.



And in her lawsuit Hall claims the chief “encouraged this behavior and shared in the pornography and sexual fantasy of mutually abusing Ms. Hall with his trusted supervisor, Ty McGowan.”

Davis, 47, was sent “pornographic images” by Sgt. Henry ‘Ty’ McGowan of Hall, 26, to his burner phone, court records allege.

She said Davis once requested that she come into his office to “dance” for him, tried to get her to agree to “lunch dates,” and described her clothing as “hot girl summer s–t.”

Hall was allegedly engaged in a threesome with one officer and his wife and had a ‘Girls Gone Wild’ hot tub romp with several other officers, Unilad reported.

Five police officers have been fired, and three remain suspended.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in the Middle District of Tennessee, names the City of La Vergne, Davis, and two of the officers involved as defendants.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages for lost wages, medical expenses, mental suffering, emotional distress, and “reputational harm,” The New York Post reported.

Top row, L-R: Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis, Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan, Det. Seneca Shields. Bottom row, L-R: Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Officer Maegan Hall (via La Vergne, Tenn. Police Department).



