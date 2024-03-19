Kanye West Says He Has ‘Issues’ With Jesus: ‘I Prayed & He Didn’t Show Up’

In a recent interview, Kanye West, now known as Ye, has once again sparked controversy with his remarks about religion and self-identity. The Hip-Hop mogul, known for his candid and often provocative statements, raised eyebrows when he compared himself to God and expressed his “issues with Jesus.”

During a conversation with Big Boy, Ye delved into his complex relationship with Christianity, revealing, “You know, I have my issues with Jesus. There’s a lot of stuff I went through that I prayed, and I ain’t see Jesus show up.”

West appeared on the show with Ty Dolla $ign to discuss about their successful collaborative album “Vultures 1,” Indy 100 reported.

West had previously made Christianity a focus of his music and brand with such past albums “Donda” and “Jesus is King,” as well as his religious-inspired Sunday Service sessions.

During the interview, West, 46, continued, “I had to put my experience…what I was dealing with in my own hands…In America, Christians depend on Jesus so much we don’t put the work into ourselves.”

He went on, “The main thing that really that I don’t rock with is it’s just always like, ‘I’mma pray for you.’ And it’s just like, you can actually physically do something yourself too, more than just pray. We’re so in this mentality that that’s all that needs to happen, but we ain’t praying our way out of prison. We ain’t praying our way out the abortion clinics. We ain’t praying our way to get our land back that was always ours after gentrification after the Harlem Renaissance and Black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Them prayers ain’t working,” Hip Hop DX reported.

Later in the interview, when Big Boy asked West how he managed to avoid becoming irrelevant in the fickle music industry, West answered: “Cause I’m God. And anyone who wants to disagree, I’m the God of me. You can’t tell me who I am. I can’t tell y’all. I could tell y’all. It’s your job to listen. I’m the God of me. I don’t know if I’m in heaven already.”

Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York In this Nov. 6, 2019. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)