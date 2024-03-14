Don Lemon Is Fired Again: Elon Musk Terminates X Contract After Interview Questioning On Musk Alleged Drug Use

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, known for his ventures in space travel, electric vehicles, and now social media, has once again stirred controversy with his latest move. This time, it involves terminating a partnership with former CNN anchor Don Lemon, leaving many questioning the boundaries of free speech, a topic Musk is publicly passionate about.

The saga began when Lemon, ousted from CNN last year amid allegations of workplace misconduct, announced a collaboration with Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Lemon’s show, intended to bring diverse voices to the platform, was highly promoted. However, just hours after Lemon conducted an interview with Musk for the March 18 premiere of his new show, the partnership was abruptly terminated, CNBC reported. During the interview Lemon reportedly broached the subject of Musk’s alleged use of the drug ketamine.

In Lemon’s own words, Musk canceled the deal, citing reasons that seemed to stem from discomfort with Lemon’s line of questioning during the interview. Lemon expressed disappointment, stating, “His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me.”

“There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election,” Lemon’s statement said.

Lemon said his show would continue despite the deal’s cancellation. The interview with Musk will be posted on YouTube and podcast platforms and will still be published on X, Lemon said.

X said in a statement, “‘The Don Lemon Show’ is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show,” Variety reported.

Musk, on the other hand, attempted to justify his decision by claiming that Lemon’s approach lacked authenticity, likening it to traditional media rather than embracing the spirit of social media. He suggested that Lemon was merely a puppet for his former boss, Jeff Zucker, and implied that Lemon’s style didn’t align with the platform’s vision.

For years, Musk has positioned himself as a staunch advocate of the First Amendment and free speech principles. Upon assuming control of Twitter, he notably reinstated accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump, which had been permanently suspended under previous management. This move reflected his commitment to upholding the platform as a bastion of unrestricted expression.

Furthermore, Lemon’s assertion that Musk encouraged him to join X with promises of full support and a commitment to amplifying diverse voices raises questions about the sincerity of Musk’s intentions. If Musk truly values free speech and diverse perspectives, why would he backtrack on a partnership with someone like Lemon, who has a track record of addressing important societal issues?

Musk’s alleged use of ketamine has stirred controversy. While Musk legally uses ketamine to treat depression, a report by The Wall Street Journal in January suggested recreational use, which is illegal. According to WSJ, concerns have arisen among executives and associates close to the billionaire regarding another potential driver of his behavior: his use of drugs. People familiar with Musk and his companies fear that his drug use, which allegedly includes LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and ketamine, could have significant repercussions not only for his health but also for the six companies and billions of dollars in assets he oversees. Musk’s reported drug use, witnessed at private parties where attendees are required to sign nondisclosure agreements, raises concerns about compliance with federal policies, particularly regarding SpaceX’s government contracts.