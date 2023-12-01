Musk Tells Advertisers F Yourself And Formerly Twitter ‘X’ May Shut Down If Advertisers Keep Leaving

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), had some choice words for advertisers during a recent interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit. Musk’s comments came in response to the mass exodus of advertisers from X following his endorsement of an antisemitic post on the platform.

Musk did not mince words, saying, “Go f**k yourself” to advertisers who might attempt to use advertising as leverage against him. He made it clear that he was unapologetic about his stance, Global News reported.

“Don’t advertise. If someone is going to try and blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f–k yourself,” Musk said.

“Go f–k yourself, is that clear? Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience. That’s how I feel, don’t advertise,” he continued, speaking to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who spoke earlier at the summit.

“Elon Musk said in an interview that X 'will be gone' if advertisers keep boycotting, indicating he will not keep funding the social network himself.”https://t.co/o9QN0V8Kgo https://t.co/kT9ZDWOxPn — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) November 30, 2023

The controversy began when Musk agreed with a user on X who falsely claimed that Jewish people were fomenting hatred against white people. This led to widespread condemnation, including from the White House, and prompted several major companies, including Disney, Apple, and IBM, to pause their advertising on X.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

During the interview, Musk publicly apologized for the post, calling it “one of the most foolish things” he had ever shared online. However, he remained firm in his stance position on advertisers using their financial influence as a bargaining tool.

“I’m sorry for that tweet or post,” he said.

JUST IN: Users on X are reporting mass cancellations of Disney+, $DIS, subscriptions after Elon Musk interview.



Within just hours of Elon Musk's interview, thousands of users have posted screenshots of cancelled Disney+ subscriptions.



In addition to Disney+, users are reporting… pic.twitter.com/zwlDMju3hr — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 30, 2023

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, responded to Musk’s comments, emphasizing that X is a platform that allows users to make their own decisions. She highlighted the platform’s commitment to free speech and its powerful community while thanking partners who support their work.

“And here’s my perspective when it comes to advertising: X is standing at a unique and amazing intersection of Free Speech and Main Street — and the X community is powerful and is here to welcome you. To our partners who believe in our meaningful work – Thank You.”

Musk also acknowledged that an extended boycott by advertisers could potentially bankrupt X. The situation has put X in a precarious position, potentially leading to a loss of up to $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of the year, The New York Times reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Sept. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles (zz/Wil R/STAR MAX/IPx)