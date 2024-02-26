5 Takeaways From Michael B. Jordan’s Interview In The Wall Street Journal

Michael B. Jordan, the actor known for his roles in “Creed” and “Black Panther,” recently sat down for an interview with the Wall Street Journal, offering a glimpse into his daily life, habits, and career insights. Here are five takeaways from the conversation:

1. Jordan’s Unconventional morning routine

Despite his busy schedule, Jordan wakes up at 5:30 a.m. each morning. Surprisingly, if he doesn’t have immediate commitments, he often goes back to sleep, finding that the brief period of waking and then returning to sleep provides him with the most restful slumber.

“If I don’t have anything scheduled in the immediate, I might go back to sleep. That’s usually the best sleep—when you wake up and then you go right back to sleep. More times than that I’m up and starting my routine, going to the gym, breaking a sweat. Then shower, meditate a little bit, try to clear my head and thoughts,” the actor said.

2. Michael B. Jordan and His workout regimen

While training for roles like “Creed,” Jordan adheres to a rigorous exercise routine. However, during his daily life, his workouts are geared toward overall health and well-being rather than a specific fitness goal.

3. Breakfast is served

Unlike many, Jordan isn’t a fan of coffee in his daily routine, but he indulges in espresso during long shooting hours. For breakfast, he enjoys a medium-fried egg.

4. Surprising hobbies

Jordan revealed some unexpected hobbies, including his love for ironing, finding it soothing, and driving, which helps him clear his mind. Cooking is another passion, providing him with a sense of peace, especially when sharing meals with others.

“I’ve been experimenting a shit ton in the kitchen,” 36-year-old Jordan said.

5. Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler

Having collaborated with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler for over a decade, Jordan considers Coogler a close friend and values their partnership immensely. Their upcoming project marks their fifth collaboration, a rare feat in the industry, reflecting their strong bond and shared creative vision.

“If Ryan and I grew up in the same city and went to the same school, we’d have been best friends. There’s a bond and a brotherhood there that I’m proud of,” said Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/CshxpKvvkQ_/?hl=en&img_index=1