Michael B. Jordan: 10 Facts About His Rise To Fame And Mogul Status

Since entering the acting world in 2002 on “The Wire,” Michael B. Jordan has been not only concentrated on racking up acting gigs, but has gone behind the camera and outside the world of Hollywood to create a diverse array of investments.

1. Early life

Jordan was born on Feb. 9, 1987, in Santa Ana, California. He began his career as a child model before transitioning into acting in 1999 with brief appearances in television series like “Cosby” and “The Sopranos.”

2. Breakthrough role

During the first season of “The Wire,” Jordan gained attention for his role as Wallace of HBO’s acclaimed crime drama series.. This marked his breakout role in television.

3. Soap opera and television roles

From 2003 to 2006, Jordan portrayed Reggie Montgomery on the ABC soap opera “All My Children.” He later appeared in various television shows, including “Friday Night Lights,” “Burn Notice,” and “Parenthood.”

4. Film debut

Jordan’s first principal film role came in 2001 with “Hardball,” starring Keanu Reeves. He continued to build his filmography with roles in movies like “Chronicle” (2012), “Fruitvale Station” (2013), and “That Awkward Moment” (2014).

5. Box office success

Jordan achieved widespread recognition for his portrayal of Adonis Creed, the son of boxer Apollo Creed, in the “Rocky” spin-off film series. His performance in “Creed” (2015) and its sequel “Creed II” (2018) received critical acclaim and commercial success.

6. Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

In 2018, Jordan portrayed Erik Killmonger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film “Black Panther.” His performance as the antagonist garnered praise from critics and audiences alike.

7. Producer and directorial debut

Jordan expanded his role behind the camera by producing and co-producing several projects. In 2023, he made his directorial debut with “Creed III,” the third installment of the “Creed” franchise.

8. Social activism

Beyond his acting career, Jordan is known for advocating for diversity and representation in the entertainment industry. He has been vocal about supporting underrepresented voices and stories. . Through his production banner, Outlier Society, and his collaboration with Color of Change for the #ChangeHollywood initiative, he has demonstrated a commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. Now, with the introduction of his Black-owned and led marketing agency, Obsidianworks, Jordan aims to enhance communication between companies and consumers, advocating for genuine representation of people of color.

“Sometimes when you’re changing systems, and you’re disrupting things, and you’re evolving something into different, sometimes it’s easier to lead by example,” he said, according to Variety. “It’s about just going out and doing it, and just building it.”

9. Entrepreneurial ventures

Jordan has ventured into business and entrepreneurship, including co-owning English Premier League football club AFC Bournemouth and investing in various companies and projects. Jordan, along with Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, has joined a group of investors in Formula 1 team Alpine. Together, they’ve acquired a 24 percent stake in the Renault-owned team, valued at $220 million. They will be acquiring their share through Reynolds’ investment vehicle, Maximum Effort Investments, Deadline reported.

10. Partnerships and collaborations

Jordan has formed partnerships with major entertainment companies like Amazon Studios, where his production banner Outlier Society signed a first-look deal. He has also collaborated with marketing agencies like Obsidianworks to promote diversity and authentic representation in branding and media, Hollywood Reporter reported.

