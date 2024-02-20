Stuntin’ Like My Daddy: Lakers Organization Open To Adding Bronny James To Team Next Season

Basketball great LeBron James has long said that before he retires he would love to play on the same team as his son Bronny James. Now, that might just happen.

The Los Angeles Lakers are considering a major move for the upcoming NBA season that could see LeBron united with Bronny on the court. The Lakers are eyeing adding Bronny to their roster.

Despite a quiet trade deadline, the Lakers made a significant acquisition in guard Spencer Dinwiddie via the buyout market, signaling a commitment to improving the team’s performance. However, attention has now turned to the offseason, where the Lakers will have multiple draft picks and a goal to ensure LeBron remains satisfied with the team’s direction. Some speculate the next season could be the 39-year-old Laker’s last.

James has the option to opt out of his contract this summer, and the Lakers are reportedly open to exploring this possibility by drafting Bronny, currently a freshman playing for the USC Trojans, in the upcoming NBA Draft, Sports Illustrated reported. With the Lakers potentially holding multiple draft picks, including a first-round pick in 2024, the team has the assets to make a move for Bronny.

Although Bronny’s stats at USC may not be standout, he is still considered a first-round prospect.

It seemed like Bronny might have been out of the game for good. Last July, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California due to a congenital heart defect. After several months of rehab, he returned to the court.

LeBron James and son Bronny after Sierra Canyon High School beat Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a basketball game, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP/Jay LaPrete)