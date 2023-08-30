Bronny James, Son Of LeBron, Has A Congenital Heart Defect: Black America Reacts

After 18-year-old Bronny James, the elder son of NBA icon LeBron James, collapsed in July during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. It was discovered the college freshman suffered a cardiac arrest.

After a hospital stay, it was revealed that Bronny would make a full recovery and that the cause of the stroke was a congenital heart defect, CNN reported. He has returned to class and is expected to hit the basketball court soon.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the family statement said, as reported by The Independent. The family is “very confident” in a full recovery and a “return to basketball in the very near future.”

Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which “affect how blood flows through the heart and out to the rest of the body.”

Black America reacted to Bronny James’ congenital heart defect diagnosis.

Many spoke out against the rumors that his problem was caused by taking the covid vaccine.

“Shout out to all the internet medical experts who blamed his condition on the COVID vaccine, despite having no knowledge of his medical history,” tweeted Marc Lamont Hill, professor of media studies and urban education at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Others were offended that people jumped to the wrong conclusion immediately.

“Everyone that die or gets sick It’s the vaccine…….cmon man you should know that…” tweeted Elrey6978.

Then, of course, there was a clapback at the continuing rumor that Microsoft founder Bill Gates is controls nearly everything in the U.S., from the farmlands to the pharmaceutical companies.

“They’re already saying the ‘congenital heart defect’ diagnosis is just a coverup, funded by Bill Gates,” tweeted They Cloned Shania.

Some questioned why the health experts aren’t looking into why so many young athletes seem to suffer heart failure.

“So many athletes have dropped dead on the field (pre covid) because of undiagnosed heart issues. That’s literally the first thing that should have crossed anyone’s mind. I’m glad he’s alive, but I do wonder what this means for his basketball career,” tweeted Maybe It’s Me.

Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect. That’s according to a spokesperson for the LeBron James Family Foundation, which released the cause in a statement, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)