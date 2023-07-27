Son Of LeBron James, Bronny, Suffers Cardiac Arrest At Age 18

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California (USC) on July 24. The incident occurred at the Galen Center, USC’s home arena, where Bronny worked out with the basketball team.

Bronny was rushed to the local hospital, where his condition stabilized, and he was moved from the intensive care unit to general care, Page Six reported.

“Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” a rep for the family said in a statement.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information.”

Bronny, a promising 6-foot-3 guard, had recently committed to USC after graduating from Sierra Canyon School in LA.

LeBron James, known for his stellar career with the Los Angeles Lakers, has expressed a heartfelt desire to play alongside his son in the NBA. James, 38, said he would do “whatever it takes” to have at least one season together, Reuters reported.

“My last year will be with my son. Wherever Bronny’s at, that’s where I’ll be,” LeBron told the Athletic in February 2022.

“I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”



According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest occurs when the heart “malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.” This differs from a heart attack, which happens when blood flow to the organ is blocked.

Cardiac arrest, a severe medical emergency, in young athletes is rare. The incidence of sudden cardiac death in young athletes is estimated to be about one in 50,000 to one in 80,000 each year, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Statistics do show a higher incidence of cardiac arrest in Black people compared to white individuals. A study by researchers at the Smidt Heart Institute found that African-Americans experience sudden cardiac arrest at twice the rate as individuals of white, European descent.

While sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes, it’s still a rare occurrence, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website. Some reports suggest that about one in 50,000 to one in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac death each year, the website says, noting that estimates vary, The Athletic reported.

Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)