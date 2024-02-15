Black America Responds To 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks Firing After Super Bowl Loss

The recent firing of San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator Steve Wilks following the team’s Super Bowl loss has stirred up a range of reactions, particularly within Black America. Wilks, who held the position for just one season, was relieved of his duties by Niners coach Kyle Shanahan shortly after the team’s defeat in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This was the exact moment when Kyle Shanahan had seen enough of Steve Wilks pic.twitter.com/UAhdASPlZI — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) February 14, 2024

The decision to let go of Wilks, 54, came as a surprise to many, especially considering Shanahan’s earlier remarks indicating that he expected all of his coaches to return for the 2024 season. However, Shanahan later cited the need for a change in direction regarding the team’s defensive strategy as the primary reason for Wilks’ dismissal.

“This morning I relieved Steve Wilks of his duties,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said in a conference call Feb. 14 that was scheduled just 10 minutes before it happened, ESPN reported. “[We’re] going to end up making a change here at defensive coordinator. A really tough decision, because [it] really says nothing about Steve as a man or as a football coach. I mean, he’s exactly what we wanted as a man. He is a great football coach.

“But just where we’re going and where we’re at with our team from a scheme standpoint and things like that, looking through it all throughout the year to these last few days, I felt pretty strongly that this was a decision that was best for the organization.”

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

Throughout Wilks’ tenure as defensive coordinator, the 49ers’ defense experienced both highs and lows. While the team finished third in points allowed during the regular season, the defense struggled against the run in the playoffs, allowing significant yardage per game to opposing teams, CBS Sports.

Wilks, who has a long history in football coaching with nearly three decades of experience, previously served as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

The response from Black America regarding Wilks’ firing has been mixed.

The Moguldom Nation tweeted, “’Blame the Brother, it’s his fault’” ‘ Don’t hold the offense and HC responsible, what type of work was running game & Purdy putting in, in 2H? Wilks holds champions to 3 points in 1H but still ‘blame the Brother.’”

“Blame the Brother, it’s his fault”



Don’t hold the offense and HC responsible, what type of work was running game & Purdy putting in, in 2H?



Wilks holds champions to 3 points in 1H but still “blame the Brother.” pic.twitter.com/pKwY2j888F — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) February 12, 2024

The Moguldom Nation added, “You saw the termination coming. Not a good sign when coach is overruling your plays, right before a super L.”

You saw the termination coming.



Not a good sign when coach is overruling your plays, right before a super L. https://t.co/ZrouMGxIwq pic.twitter.com/rTZFvKCwYn — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) February 14, 2024

Primetime Carolina had praise for Wilks, tweeting, “Steve Wilks always seemed like a very strong-willed individual when it came to trusting his instincts as a coach. I’m speculating but I’m guessing that scares a lot of guys he has to report to (Shanahan in this case, Tepper in CAR). He’s not the yes-man these guys want around.”

Steve Wilks always seemed like a very strong-willed individual when it came to trusting his instincts as a coach. I’m speculating but I’m guessing that scares a lot of guys he has to report to (Shanahan in this case, Tepper in CAR). He’s not the yes-man these guys want around. pic.twitter.com/75VAy3fsuO — Primetime Carolina (@primetimecar) February 14, 2024

JoxinaAnderson had questions, “How do you go from being a Super Bowl participating defensive coordinator, to losing a game-changing player, to holding the #Chiefs to w/o a TD until 2:28 remained in the 3rdQ, to being “relieved of duties,” to having no chair currently available as a DC elsewhere?”

How do you go from being a Super Bowl participating defensive coordinator, to losing a game-changing player, to holding the #Chiefs to w/o a TD until 2:28 remained in the 3rdQ, to being “relieved of duties,” to having no chair currently available as a DC elsewhere? #SteveWilks pic.twitter.com/J859TMFsDg — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 14, 2024

Chris Williamson did a play-by-play, tweeteing, “Steve Wilks’ defense allowed ONE TD in regulation with Patrick Mahomes as QB 1 for KC. And that TD came off a fumbled punt deep into SF territory. Now Wilks out of a job. He was the least of their problems Sunday.”

Steve Wilks’ defense allowed ONE TD in regulation with Patrick Mahomes as QB 1 for KC. And that TD came off a fumbled punt deep into SF territory. Now Wilks out of a job. He was the least of their problems Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zhjcNsN9d4 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 14, 2024

Clarence Hill Jr. wondered why it was Wilks who was fired. Hill tweeted, “He didn’t touch that punt, he didn’t tell Bosa crash on that 4th and 1 when he had contain, he didn’t get Greenlaw hurt, he didn’t make McCaffery fumble, he didn’t miss the extra point, he didn’t settle for fgs on the final 2 drives on offense, so tell me again, how it’s Wilks fault?”

He didn’t touch that punt, he didn’t tell Bosa crash on that 4th and 1 when he had contain, he didn’t get Greenlaw hurt, he didn’t make McCaffery fumble, he didn’t miss the extra point, he didn’t settle for fgs on the final 2 drives on offense, so tell me again, how it’s Wilks… https://t.co/tPyk0QzVkF — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 15, 2024

Steve Wilks, San Francisco 49ers, https://www.49ers.com/team/coaches-roster/steve-wilks