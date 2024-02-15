Kanye West Is Back Getting Attention: #1 On Spotify, Successful Super Bowl Commercial, And Still Supports MAGA

Kanye West, who has been labeled as polarizing over his string of antisemitic remarks, seems to be proving cancel culture can’t cancel him. West, who did recently issue an apology online and in a 40-minute video, is coming back strong–and doing it his way. His independent new release, a project done with Ty Dolla Sign, “Vultures 1,” topped Spotify until the streaming platform took off the album’s song “track “Good (Don’t Die)” when the estate of Donna Summer protested a sample of her music used by West. But before the Spotify deletion, the track “Carnival” hit No. 1, making West the first independent artist to take the top slot on the platform.

His bested even Beyoncé’s new single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which opens at No. 2, Forbes reported.

For the Super Bowl, he shot a low-budget commercial for his new Yeezy merchandise. While he paid $7 million for the commercial time slot, he reportedly shot the ad in his car using his cellphone. The production cost was apparently $0. He says he made $19 million for people buying from his website, Yeezy.com, the Economic Times reported. Forbes called it a “masterstroke” in marketing.

Kanye West team sent him a report saying that his $0 Production budget Super Bowl ad was a success. The 30 second slot cost $7,000,000 which generated Yeezy 284,357 orders totaling $19.3 Million in sales in less than 24 hours. 😳 pic.twitter.com/wUMrzxnVJO — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) February 12, 2024

Although it seems West is on a comeback success wave, he is not above stirring up controversy. He recently reiterated that he can not be called antisemitic since “Black people are Jews.” And he still seems to back former President Donald Trump, although in 2020, when he was running for president, he did not support MAGA.

Still, even in the muddle of backlash, West can dish out unabashed truths. When stopped at Los Angeles Airport recently, he was asked bout the Israel-Palestine conflict. He bluntly answered, “I don’t have enough information on that…There’s love for everybody…Don’t pull me into that conversation…Also, I got people, I got 14 kids dying every week in my city (Chicago) so talk to me about that.”

“I got 14 kids dying every week in my city (Chicago) so talk to me about that” pic.twitter.com/Y3FZqLGXXt — dustin mills (@dustinemills24) February 14, 2024

