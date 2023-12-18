Kanye West Goes Off In New Manic Episode: I Will Slap The Sh*t Out Of Mike Rubin, I’m On ‘My Farrakhan Don’

Kanye West, also known as “Ye,” has once again made headlines, this time for a 10-minute rant during his “Vultures” listening party in Las Vegas. The rant happened after local police shut down the private listening event saying it was unauthorized. Fans had reportedly paid upwards of $2,000 a ticket to attend. West has been hosting raves in anticipation of “Vultures,” his first album since last year. He held one in Miami prior to Vegas. At the Miami event his daughter North joined him on stage to perform. But Vegas didn’t go as smoothly as Miami, and it seemed to have triggered the rant.

In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, the controversial rapper delved into topics like Adolf Hitler, Jesus Christ, Donald Trump, and more. During his outburst, Kanye West made wild claims such as, “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.” He went on to yell, “He’s a Zionist, Trump. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.”

Ye even mentioned billionaire Mike Rubin, CEO of ports merchandise company Fanatics, who he then threatened to “slap the sh*t out of.

West put himself alongside Hitler and Jesus Christ, and proclaimed he was on his “Farrakhan Don shit,” referring to the Nation of Islam leader.

Video of the diatribe was captured by YesJulz on Instagram and later shared widely on social media. West called out“Jewish n****s” who call these outbursts “episodes,” and claiming at various points that “Zionists” control hospitals and private schools.

West claimed that Jewish people own every hospital, bank, and private school in Los Angeles. He also made disparaging remarks about “rich f**ks” who put their children “in Zionist schools,” The New York Post reported.

“Who make the hospitals, though?” West said. “These are Zionists, n***a. This is what I’m trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye — third party, sponsor that, n***a. Bring your sponsorships to that.”

He blasted Hollywood super agent Ari Emmanuel and vented his frustrations about Kering luxury group head François Pinault, Balenciaga creative director Demna, and LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault.

“I put up one tweet and then Ari Emanuel put, ‘Oh we gotta drop this n***a and all n***as just watched,” West said. “The only n***a that had the Trump hat. The only n***a that went and got them billions. The only n***a that break through all kinds of ideas in fashion.”

A few minutes later, he said, “Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for.”

Kanye West mentions Jay-Z, Drake, Zionists, Hitler, Jesus Christ, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and more during a heated rant at his Vultures album event in Las Vegas.



“Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party, sponsor that…” pic.twitter.com/m07knFDi7j — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 15, 2023

West brought his eldest daughter, North West, into the conversation, stating, “My daughter ripped up the mother f**king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now.”

He has previously spoken about battling addictions and bipolar disorder.

Photos: (L) from left to right, French Montana, Mike Rubin, Meek Mill (screenshot)/ Kanye West, Las Vegas, Dec. 15. (screenshot)