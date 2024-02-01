Black America Mourns Loss Of Talk Show Legend Joe Madison: The ‘Black Eagle’ Passes Away At 74

In December 2023 radio personality Joe Madison announced he was taking a temporary leave from his daily morning show on SiriusXM’s Urban View to prioritize his health, Talkers reported. In a statement addressing his listeners, Madison revealed his ongoing battle with prostate cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2009. Now comes news through social media that the media veteran has passed away at 74.

Black America went to X/Twitter to remember the “Black Eagle.”

Talk show host Tavis Smiley tweeted, “Pulling and praying for the family of Joe Madison. He loved us so, and was dedicated to our freedom and liberation everyday he cracked the mic. His voice will be sorely missed.”

Talk show host Tavis Smiley tweeted, "Pulling and praying for the family of Joe Madison. He loved us so, and was dedicated to our freedom and liberation everyday he cracked the mic. His voice will be sorely missed."

Born Ambition wrote, “Wow deeply saddened to hear of the passing of icon Joe Madison aka the The Black Eagle” and posted a photo of Madison with civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Wow deeply saddened to hear of the passing of icon Joe Madison aka the The Black Eagle 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊️



Born Ambition wrote, "Wow deeply saddened to hear of the passing of icon Joe Madison aka the The Black Eagle" and posted a photo of Madison with civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

BMB Empower Network payed homage with a tweet that read, “I am sorry to report the passing of the Black Eagle, Mr. Joe Madison. This man always spoke truth to power and did not mind getting people together on a regular basis on his radio show. Please remember his family in your prayers, and rest well, sir!!”

BMB Empower Network payed homage with a tweet that read, "I am sorry to report the passing of the Black Eagle, Mr. Joe Madison. This man always spoke truth to power and did not mind getting people together on a regular basis on his radio show. Please remember his family in your prayers, and rest well, sir!!"

Howard Stevenson tweeted, “I didn’t like hearing this today. Joe Madison a/k/a “The Black Eagle” died today. I listened to his talk radio show on Sirius XM for years as I drove to work. He often said that we have to listen with a 3rd ear and read with a 3rd eye. Prayers for his family! He’s already missed.”

Howard Stevenson tweeted, "I didn't like hearing this today. Joe Madison a/k/a "The Black Eagle" died today. I listened to his talk radio show on Sirius XM for years as I drove to work. He often said that we have to listen with a 3rd ear and read with a 3rd eye. Prayers for his family! He's already missed."

B. Sobitan posted, “Wow the Black Eagle Joe Madison has passed. I was an avid listener. He was a no nonsense host, that kept his callers and guests accountable! Condolences to the Madison family”.

B. Sobitan posted, "Wow the Black Eagle Joe Madison has passed. I was an avid listener. He was a no nonsense host, that kept his callers and guests accountable! Condolences to the Madison family".

L. Joy Williams posted “Deepest condolences and prayers of comfort for the family of Mr. Madison. I was inspired by his example of service and commitment from an early age. He has left us a charge to take action and we should all commit to that work. Rest in Power Black Eagle” along with what appears to be a screenshot of an announcement from Madison’s family confirming his passing.

L. Joy Williams posted "Deepest condolences and prayers of comfort for the family of Mr. Madison. I was inspired by his example of service and commitment from an early age. He has left us a charge to take action and we should all commit to that work. Rest in Power Black Eagle" along with what appears to be a screenshot of an announcement from Madison's family confirming his passing.

Author Sabrina Lamb, founder and CEO of WorldofMoney.org, tweeted, “Huge huge loss of courageous, unbought media voice. Mr. Joe Madison- The Black Eagle #Urbanview When no one reporting on Sudan, Cuba, Darfur, the Palestinians and many other impactful stories affecting Black people, globally – Mr. Madison did…for decades.”

Huge huge loss of courageous, unbought media voice.



😢Mr. Joe Madison- The Black Eagle #Urbanview



Author Sabrina Lamb, founder and CEO of WorldofMoney.org, tweeted, "Huge huge loss of courageous, unbought media voice. Mr. Joe Madison- The Black Eagle #Urbanview When no one reporting on Sudan, Cuba, Darfur, the Palestinians and many other impactful stories affecting Black people, globally – Mr. Madison did…for decades."

When he announced his stepping away from the air, Madison wrote in a statement, “As many listeners are aware, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009. I’ve spoken candidly about my diagnosis to encourage more men to prioritize their health and talk with their healthcare providers about testing and treatments.”

He continued, “As Dick Gregory once told me, ‘Don’t let fear get in the way.’ Thanks to early detection and proton treatment, my cancer went into remission for a long time. Unfortunately, earlier this year the cancer resurfaced. With the unwavering support of my wife Sherry, my family, and the incredible team at SiriusXM, I was able to continue our daily broadcasts. However, upon preparing to return from the Thanksgiving hiatus my health took an adverse turn, making it challenging to host a four-hour live show every day. Currently, I am taking time to focus on my well-being.”

