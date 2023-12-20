Longtime Talk Show Host Joe Madison Announces His Prostate Cancer Has Returned And Goes Off Air, Encourages Men To Seek Testing

Renowned radio talk-show host and activist Joe Madison, affectionately known as “The Black Eagle,” revealed that his battle with prostate cancer has resurfaced, prompting him to temporarily step away from his hosting duties on SiriusXM Urban View. Madison is also using his platform to encourage men, particularly Black men who face higher risks, to prioritize prostate cancer testing.

Sending prayers and healing vibes to Joe Madison and his family. His daughter will be joining me today to kick off my show. @UrbanViewRadio @SIRIUSXM. pic.twitter.com/Fgfo97f3VS — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) December 20, 2023

Prostate cancer is a disease that disproportionately affects Black men in the U.S., with higher incidence and mortality rates than their white counterparts. Madison’s decision to speak openly about his health journey aims to raise awareness and highlight the importance of early detection and regular screenings.

Black men are 70 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer in their lifetime and twice as likely to die from the disease compared to other groups, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. While the exact causes of these disparities are multifaceted, factors such as genetics, social and environmental issues, access to healthcare, and biological characteristics of the cancer itself all play a role.

“There is evidence suggesting that this is partly related to inherited genetic factors,” medical oncologist Andrew Laccetti told Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “There may be differences in tumor biology that cause this cancer in Black men to progress faster or be harder to treat, but we need to investigate this possibility further to learn more.”

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

An analysis published in European Urology found that Black men had a 68 percent higher incidence of prostate cancer and 111 percent higher death rate related to prostate cancer than white men, who had the second highest rates for both among the groups studied.

“These data are a call to arms,” Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, CEO of the American Cancer Society and senior author of the study, said in a press release, reported Healio. “Prostate cancer can be readily treated and eradicated when detected in early stage, yet this cancer type persists as the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States.”

Madison’s announcement underscores the urgency of proactive screening, which may need to be initiated earlier and conducted more frequently for Black men.

In addition to advocating for regular screenings, Madison’s courageous message encourages Black men to consider participating in clinical trials and research studies focused on prostate cancer.

Joe Madison, https://www.joemadison.com/