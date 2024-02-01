Georgia GOP Chairwoman: Satan Will Use Taylor Swift To Help Knockout MAGA, Re-Elect Biden

MAGA politician Kandiss Taylor is spreading a bizarre rumor about singer Taylor Swift, alleging that she is being manipulated by sinister forces to help re-elect President Joe Biden.

The conspiracy theory, which has gained traction among right-wing media figures, suggests that Swift’s high-profile presence at Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, is part of a larger plot orchestrated by the NFL and the Democratic Party to influence the 2024 presidential election.

It was Taylor, a former Georgia school teacher who ran in the Republican primary for Governor in 2022 and who is now the GOP Chair of Georgia’s 1st congressional district, who started getting the Swities riled up back in October 2023. It was then she posted a tweet suggesting the singer practiced witchcraft.

“Did you really just praise your fans for making videos with your music and ‘casting spells’ @taylorswift13? What is wrong with you? I was a fan from day one and loved how much you grew in your singing ability. I love that you write your own music. My daughter has grown up dancing with me to your songs, singing to the top of our lungs, and attending your concerts. I have heard from others that attended this last tour that you had some satanic nods in your show. I didn’t want to believe it. After all, I know you’ve claimed to love Jesus,” Taylor wrote.

She continued, “I know you claimed to be a Christian. Now, you’ve not only drifted and backslid. You’re celebrating witchcraft. You’re influencing innocent minds to be enticed with the dark side of spirituality. The Word of God that you once confessed is clear. It is better to tie a milestone around your neck than to let one of the children fall. I am so beyond disappointed. I am literally SMH. I pray that you repent. I pray that something pricks your heart. You have been gifted a HUGE platform. It didn’t just happen. God breathed on this. He can remove His hand and leave you to the witchcraft and your own devices. Let’s see how much Lucifer cares about you or your career. I promise. He doesn’t.”

Fast forward to January 2024, Taylor and other GOP supporters are taking things even further, claiming Swift is a tool of Satan, Newsweek reported.

Taylor wrote, “I tried to warn yall back in October that the influence of @taylorswift13 on our youth with witchcraft was demonic, evil, and Luciferian. Of course, Satan wants to use her now to elect Joe back into the White House to destroy what’s left of America”.

The onslaught of attacks on Swift intensified after a recent report in The New York Times indicated that Biden would welcome her endorsement again this year, fueling speculation about her potential involvement in the upcoming election, CNN reported.

Leading the charge against Swift is MAGA Media, with personalities like Vivek Ramaswamy and Jack Posobiec peddling baseless claims about her supposed role in an election interference operation. Ramaswamy hinted at a potential presidential endorsement from Swift and Kelce, while Posobiec alleged that Swift is being used by the establishment to sway public opinion.Other right-wing figures, including Laura Loomer and Benny Johnson, have joined the chorus of conspiracy theorists, painting Swift as a puppet of the Democratic Party and accusing her of participating in a pro-abortion campaign.

Swift, known for her activism and outspokenness on social issues, has previously endorsed Biden and encouraged her fans to vote.

“Taylor Swift is an op,” Benny Johnson, a right-wing media personality who boasts millions of followers across different social media platforms, wrote on X. “It’s all fake. You’re being played.”

“The Democrats’ Taylor Swift election interference psyop is happening in the open,” said Laura Loomer, a self-described Islamophobe and Trump supporter. “It’s not a coincidence that current and former Biden admin officials are propping up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. They are going to use Taylor Swift as the poster child for their pro-abortion GOTV Campaign.”

Taylor Swift, Photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C02Jc0EO8Q_/?hl=en&img_index=3/Kandiss Taylor, photo via website, https://kandisstaylor.com/