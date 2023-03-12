Tony Yayo Condemns Lil Uzi Vert Flirtation With Satanic Themes In Hip-Hop

Veteran hip-hop artist Tony Yayo has taken offense at Lil Uzi Vert’s recent “Satan” lyrics from a performance at the Rolling Loud music festival.

The three-day event took place at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California, from March 3 to 5.

Yayo was part of 50 Cent’s collective G-Unit. He was recently questioned about Lil Uzi Vert’s performance, where the Philly rapper referred to Satan during his set.

During his live performance Lil Uzi rapped, “I made a City Girl believe in Satan.” The lyrics stem from an unreleased record that might be included in Lil Uzi Vert’s forthcoming project, “Pink Tape.”

The City Girls is an American hip-hop duo consisting of Yung Miami and JT. JT, born Jatavia Shakara Johnson, had been a couple with Uzi.

“I believe in God, I don’t know about that stuff man, that’s crazy,” Yayo told TMZ, adding that Uzi has “taken it too far.”

He continued, “That was a little too crazy for me. I believe in God. I’m very religious, came up in the church, so anything that has to do with Satan I can’t rock with.”

Yayo, born Marvin Bernard, is best known as a member of G-Unit, a hip-hop group he formed with his childhood friends, 50 Cent and Lloyd Banks. The group was launched in 1998.

Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, has been active since 2012. In 2022, Lil Uzi’s updated Instagram bio included the pronouns “they/them.” Those pronouns are often used by those who identify as non-binary.



To some, Uzi was also dressed in a Satanic manner. He wore a red suit with pentagram details on its belt. He had a fishnet shirt underneath. His hair was spiked, and he wore yellow and blue contacts in his eyes, Vibe reported.

“I Made a City Girl believe in Satan” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fRPnXHHkzd — Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) March 6, 2023

Singer Summer Walker was also turned off by Uzi’s fascination with Satan. Walker posed a question on her Instagram page, asking whether Uzi or any other hip-hop artists with demonic content have ever actually encountered a demon in their lives, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

“I be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before…?” she asked.

“I feel like if you have [encountered a demon] you’d stop playin’,” she continued. “Really nothing funny or cute about it. May God be with y’all.”

Lil Uzi Vert dressed in what many deemed demonic attire. (Instagram / @rollingloud) / Lil Nas X give Satan lap dance in a video. (Still Shot / Twitter)