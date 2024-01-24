Married Mississippi Pastor Fired Days After Pregnant Mistress Confronts Him During Service In Viral Video

A married Mississippi pastor finds himself at the center of a scandal that led to his termination from East St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville. The controversy unfolded when a woman, claiming to be the pastor’s mistress, confronted him during a Sunday church service, alleging that she was pregnant with his child.

The incident prompted the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office to be called, and the pregnant woman was off of the church premises, International Business Times reported.

Many people in the congregation seemed to capture the uproar on their cell phones.

Last Sunday Eulanda Beavers, the alleged mistress of Pastor Rickey Scott Sr. Of East St. Peter Baptist Church in Oxford Mississippi, disrupted the morning worship and revealed that she was pregnant by the pastor.



We do not condone violence.



Pastor Rickey Scott… pic.twitter.com/fc9UModNE5 — GrindFace TV (Entertainment) (@grindfacetv) January 16, 2024

The scandal gained widespread attention after a TikTok video surfaced, capturing the alleged mistress, identified as Eulana Shandre’a Beavers, physically confronting the pastor’s wife during a church service. Beavers has been a church attendee since 2019, according to the NCBeat.

The clip also shows churchgoers calling for the pastor to step down, while he refused to be voted out. But the church wanted him out after this scandal.

Pastor Rickey Scott Sr. faced swift repercussions as the church terminated his position on Jan. 8 . The church, through a Facebook statement, clarified its dissociation from Pastor Rickey Scott and any affiliated organizations, emphasizing the severance of ties. The church said in a statement on Facebook, “The church has no affiliation with Building for Future or Pastor Rickey Scott.”

Scott’s wife, Sharon Scott, stood by his side during the controversy. Defending her husband from the pulpit, she acknowledged the mistakes made but emphasized that they are a united entity, taking responsibility for his actions.

(L-R) Eulana Shandre’a Beavers in screenshot. Pastor Rickey Scott Sr. and his wife Sharon Scott, via Facebook