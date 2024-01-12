North Carolina Pastor Accused Of Trying To Push Wife’s McDonald’s Co-Worker In Deep Fryer: Yeah, I Got To Swinging

A bizarre and disturbing incident took place recently at a McDonald’s in High Point, North Carolina, involving a pastor, Dwayne Waden, who stands accused of assaulting his wife’s co-worker by attempting to push his head into a deep fryer. The altercation has sparked concerns about workplace violence and has led to Waden’s arrest on charges of assault.

According to police records, the incident occurred after Waden’s wife, Latoya Gladney, a manager-in-training at McDonald’s, complained to him about alleged disrespect from her co-workers. In response, Waden reportedly visited the fast-food restaurant and confronted the co-worker involved in the dispute, CBS News reported.

The police report states that Waden, 57, forcefully placed his hands around the neck of Theodore Naquan Garlington, the co-worker, and attempted to push his head into the deep fryer. Simultaneously, Waden allegedly punched Garlington multiple times in the face.

The pastor said in an interview that he was approached first aggressively by the manager, so he bear hugged him. He said when Garlington punched him in the back of the head, “I commenced to swinging.”

The violent assault continued until other employees intervened, pulling Waden away from the victim, People reported.

Garlington, aged 34, sustained injuries during the altercation, including a significant contusion to his forehead and right eye, along with scratches on his neck. Following the incident, Garlington’s family transported him to the hospital for medical attention.

Waden was arrested on charges of assault and battery ad released on a $1,000 bond. Waden is the pastor of Elevated Life International Ministries and a semitruck driver.

