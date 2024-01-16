Black America Has Words For Jonathan Majors Comparing Blonde Girlfriend To Coretta Scott King

The assault case against Marvel star Jonathan Majors may be over, but it was revealing. There was an audio of him with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in which he said he needed her to act like Michelle Obama or civil rights icon Coretta Scott King was presented to the jury. Many saw this as odd, as Jabbari is a white woman.

In December 2023, Jury found Majors guilty of assault and harassment of Jabbari. The jury found Majors guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, both misdemeanors.

However, evidence presented during the trial caused social media to explode.

Jabbari claimed that Majors insisted she emulate the behavior of Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King during their two-year relationship. A recording made by Jabbari on her iPhone was presented, capturing Majors shouting at her and demanding she embody the qualities of King or Obama, BET reported.

“I’m a great man. A great man. I do great things for my culture and for the world…The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman,” Majors was heard saying on the recording. “Two nights ago, you did not do that. Which took away from the plan.”

Majors, who is now dating actress Meagan Good, again brought up the Coretta Scott King reference in a post-trial interview. This time it was in regard to Good, with Majors, who still maintains his innocence, compared her to Coretta Scott King. This didn’t sit well with Bernice King, daughter of Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King Jr., who criticized Majors for comparing Good to her mother, NBC News reported.

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” King, who heads The King Center in Atlanta, wrote in the social media post. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force.”

But most were taken about by Majors trying to turn the blond-haired Jabbari into two iconic Black women–Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

Political commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins made fun of Majors’ intentions, tweeting, “Dear Jonathan Majors: Only an odd person from Hollywood would date a white woman and tell her to become Coretta Scott King. That’s like asking Walmart to act like Wakanda.”

Gloria alamrew had words about Majors not recognizing King’s accomplishments outside those of her husband, writing, “It’s so funny to me how men like Majors view Coretta as merely supplementary to MLK Jr.’s legacy. She was there only to ‘hold him down.’ Reduced to nothing more than a smiling, doting prop. Meanwhile she was an accomplished musician, author, and a civil rights leader.”

Others also had a problem with him comparing Good to King.

Phillip Lewis took a shot at Majors’ “Good Morning America” interview, tweeting, “Jonathan Majors on Meagan Good: ‘She’s an angel. She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her.'”

Mona Thorne commented on Majors making Bernice King mad, tweeting, “How the King family finna pull up on Jonathan Majors for saying Coretta name again”

