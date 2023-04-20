It Ain’t Over: #MeToo Comes For Jonathan Majors as Accusers Cooperating With NYC District Attorney

The Jonathan Majors alleged domestic violence scandal keeps getting messier. Majors, who has been accused of strangling and striking his girlfriend during an outing in New York City, is now being accused of other violence against women. Majors is coming face-to-face with the #MeToo movement.

#MeToo is a social movement against sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and rape culture. Those in the #MeToo Movement publicize their experiences of sexual abuse or sexual harassment. The phrase “Me Too” was initially used in 2006 on MySpace by sexual assault survivor and activist Tarana Burke.

In regard to Majors, according to Variety, multiple alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested on March 25 following an alleged confrontation with his girlfriend. Majors was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the third degree.

The Manhattan D.A.’s office claimed that Majors “struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person.”

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told ET.



Jonathan Majors’ Issues Worsen as More Alleged Abuse Victims Cooperate With D.A.’s Office (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/Lsfph2MBjV — Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2023

Since the new accusations, Majors’ management company, Entertainment 360, has severed ties with him. The “Creed III” actor was also dropped by his PR representatives, Lede Company. Institutions, including the U.S. Army, have pulled advertising campaigns starring the actor, BuzzFeed reported.

In Majors’ defense, Chaudhry shared with ET a screenshot of text messages purporting to show that the 30-year-old woman involved in the case later admitted she was the one at fault. Chaudhry has since released footage of the alleged victim partying at a nightclub with friends right after the incident.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital,” Chaudhry previously said in a statement to ET. “The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Majors is due in court on May 8.

Black Twitter has some thoughts.

Some pointed out his promising career may come to an end.

“Got in his bag just to drop the bag by doing phuckery,” Bri-Brat tweeted.

“Nigga was finna be the greatest. Get him the fuck up out of here,” Ricky Fontaine tweeted.

Political and social commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins noted the difference between the domestic abuse allegations against UFC personality Dana White ad the case against the actor.

“People keep asking why Jonathan Majors is getting dropped but Dana White did not. Dana White is a part owner in the UFC. He didn’t get fired for the same reasons that Jerry Jones never fired himself from the Dallas Cowboys. Ownership matters. Period,” Watkins tweeted.

Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Majors was arrested March 25, in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after a domestic dispute, authorities said. Representatives for Majors said in a statement to The Associated Press that “he has done nothing wrong.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)