Fact Check: Black Women Die 41% More From Breast Cancer, Than White

A recent American Cancer Society (ACS) report highlights a persistent and alarming disparity in breast cancer outcomes, revealing that Black women are 41 percent more likely to die from breast cancer compared to their white counterparts. Despite overall progress in reducing breast cancer mortality rates, these findings underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions and a comprehensive reevaluation of healthcare practices.

The ACS report, published in “CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians and Breast Cancer Facts & Figures 2022-2024,” discloses a 43 percent decline in breast cancer death rates among U.S. women between 1989 and 2020. However, this has not been uniform across racial and ethnic groups, with Black women continuing to face disproportionately higher death rates.

While Black women exhibit a 4 percent lower incidence rate of breast cancer compared to white women, the 40 percent higher death rate highlights the complexity of these disparities, according to ACS. Age-specific data indicates that Black women under 50 face a death rate twice as high as their white counterparts, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions in younger populations.

The concerning report identifies geographical variations in breast cancer incidence and mortality, underscoring the influence of factors such as socioeconomic status, access to screening and treatment, and regional policies.

Emphasizing the importance of early detection through screening and timely, high-quality treatment, the study underscores the challenges faced by Black women in accessing these crucial healthcare components, WTTW reported.

“Coordinated and concerted efforts by policy makers, healthcare systems, and providers are needed to provide optimal breast cancer care to all populations and reduce breast health disparity and accelerate progress against the disease,” said Ahmedin Jemal, ACS senior vice president of Surveillance & Health Equity Science. “These efforts include expansion of Medicaid in the 12 non-expansion states and increased investment for new early detection methods and treatments.”

