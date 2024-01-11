Top Actor Jonathan Majors On Guilty Verdict: Model Is Lying I Hit Her, If A Black Man Was Chasing A White Girl, He Would Be Shot

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, actor beleaguered Jonathan Majors spoke out for the first time since his recent guilty verdict in a domestic-violence case involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors expressed shock and fear over the jury’s decision, adamantly denying any physical harm to Jabbari and insisting he has “never hit a woman.”

The segment aired on Jan. 8.

Despite being acquitted of a more serious charge, the actor now faces misdemeanor assault and harassment convictions. The verdict has caused various Hollywood studios to cancel his roles in upcoming projects.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” he told ABC’s Linsey Davis, “and I say, ‘How was that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’”

During the interview, Majors recounted the incident, which took place in March 2023, where the couple had a heated exchange in a chauffeured car. The altercation stemmed from Jabbari discovering messages from another woman on Majors’s phone. Majors contends that his actions were only “reckless with her heart, not her body,” and he emphasized his awareness of his body’s movements and strength.

“I was reckless with her heart, not her body.” He continued: “I’m an athlete. I’m a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength, or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her.”

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

The Marvel actor added, “She went to grab the phone. I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, slapped me.”

Throughout the trial, Majors and his defense highlighted the role of race, suggesting that he was perceived as inherently dangerous due to his Black identity. He pointed to surveillance footage showing Jabbari chasing after him and asserted that, if roles were reversed, a Black man chasing a white woman would likely face fatal consequences, The Cut reported.

In response to video footage that seems to show Majors shoving Jabbari back into the car, he told the anchor, “I’m trying to get rid of her. I’m trying to get away from her.” Then there is footage of Jabbari chasing after him.

“You saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street, screaming and crying, that man is gonna be shot and killed in the streets of New York City,” he pointed out.

Majors plans to appeal the verdict and maintains that he should have ended the relationship sooner to avoid the entire incident. While expressing regret over not breaking up earlier, he firmly asserts that he is not responsible for Jabbari’s injuries. Majors’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment on the interview, while Jabbari’s attorney, Brittany Henderson, stated that Majors continues to show a lack of remorse and accountability. The actor, who has faced career setbacks following the guilty verdict, expressed hope for a second chance in Hollywood, emphasizing his desire to work again.

Jonathan Majors, YouTube screenshot, Good Morning America, Jan. 8, 2024