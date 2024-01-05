Prosecutor Tells Tupac Murder Trial Judge: Keefe D Could Greenlight Murders Of Witnesses, Deny Bail

Prosecutors have raised alarming concerns regarding the potential danger posed by Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man charged in connection with the 1996 murder of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. Davis, a former Los Angeles-area gang leader, had sought house arrest due to alleged health concerns, but prosecutors are vehemently opposing this request.

Davis, 60, has been held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since his arrest on Sept. 29, following a search warrant at his suburban Henderson home. He faces a murder charge in connection with the drive-by shooting that claimed Tupac Shakur’s life and wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight.

Davis’s court-appointed lawyers have argued for his release on house arrest, citing his poor health, the absence of any danger he might pose to the community, and his commitment to facing trial. They have requested bail to be set at no more than $100,000, The Daily Mail reported.

However, the prosecution has taken a different stance. In a recent court filing, they expressed concerns that witnesses set to testify at Davis’s trial might face danger if he is released from prison. According to prosecutors, jail telephone recordings and a list of names sent to Davis’s family suggest that witnesses could be at risk if he were allowed to leave prison.

The court filing pointed to a recorded phone call between Davis and his son on Oct. 9, in which a “green light” order was allegedly discussed. In gang terminology, a “green light” is perceived as an authorization to harm or even kill someone.

“In [Keefe’s] world, a ‘green light’ is an authorization to kill,” prosecutors Marc DiGiacomo and Binu Palal said in the court filing. He added that the federal government was concerned enough that it “stepped in and provided resources to at least (one witness) so he could change his residence.”

Davis’s trial is scheduled for June 3, ABC News reported.

Duane Keith ‘Keffe D’ Davis, YouTube screenshot, UrbanCity TV