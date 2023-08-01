Who Is Keefe D? 5 Things To Know About The Southside Crip Boss And Alleged Killer of Tupac

Superstar hip-hop artist and actor Tupac Shakur was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was just 25 years old. He died days later on Sept. 13, 1996, at the University Medical Center, Las Vegas. A manhunt ensued, but no one was ever arrested in the murder. Lots of rumors and conspiracy theories swirled, but there was one person’s name consistently popped up–Orlando Anderson, a Los Angeles gang member who was involved in a physical altercation with Tupac in Vegas. Anderson later died on May 29, 1998, in a gang-related shooting. His uncle is Keefe D, an L.A. gang leader.

In July, a Vegas home connected to Keefe D was raided. Even nearly 30 years after, police were still trying to track down evidence in Tupac’s murder.

Here are five things to know about L.A. Southside Crip boss and alleged killer of Tupac.

1. Who is Keefe D

Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis was born June 14, 1963. Not only is he a member of L.A’s notorious street gang known as the South Side Compton Crips, he is said to have been a leader. A childhood friend of legendary N.W.A. frontman Eazy-E, Keefe D is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Tupac.

2. What Keefe D says

During the early ’90s, Davis said he became friendly with Sean “Diddy” Combs. This is how the theory that Diddy was involved in Tupac’s murder came about. ​​Former LAPD detective Greg Kading alleges in a documentary based on his 2011 book “Murder Rap” that Diddy ordered a $1 million hit on Tupac and Suge Knight that led to Tupac being fatally wounded in Las Vegas later that same year. Kading alleged that Davis helped Diddy arrange it and that Anderson was the gunman, The New York Daily News reported. There was never any evidence to prove this allegation about Diddy’s involvement.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

3. Home raided in 2023

Keffe D was the target of the warrant served in Henderson, Nevada, the warrant issued by the Las Vegas Police Department in July.

Nevada police executed a search warrant on July 17 in the investigation of the murder of Tupac Shakur. They were looking for laptops and other electronic devices at the home of a gang member who said he was in the car when the superstar rapper was fatally shot in Las Vegas in 1996, according to the warrant, exclusively obtained by NBC News.

Police also searched desktops and other electronic storage devices, such as thumb drives, CDs, external hard drives, and audio recordings, according to the warrant. Investigators were also looking for “notes, writings, ledgers, and other handwritten or typed documents concerning television shows, documentaries, YouTube episodes, book manuscripts, and movies concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur,” the warrant noted.

4. Where was Keefe D

Keefe D has been vocal about his involvement over the years, and police say Davis was one of four people in the suspect vehicle when Tupac was killed.

5. What search found

The search of Davis’ home in Henderson, about 15 miles south of Las Vegas, turned up a Pokeball USB drive, a black iPhone in a black case, a gold iPad with a broken screen, a gold iPad in a pink case, and a purple Toshiba laptop, among other items, according to the warrant.

Also, another Toshiba laptop, a Toshiba hard drive, and an HP laptop were also listed in the items obtained.



Duane Keith ‘Keffe D’ Davis, YouTube screenshot, UrbanCity TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Sd1AEUbVPU