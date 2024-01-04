SWAC Champion Coach Willie Simmons Officially Resigns From FAMU, Headed To Duke As Running Backs Coach

The rumors turned out to be true. Former Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons has officially accepted an offer to become the running backs coach at Duke University. The decision comes after the coach led Florida A&M football to a triumphant season, securing the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) national championship. He resigned his FAMU post on Jan. 1.
Simmons said of his decision, “I have full confidence in myself and my abilities, you know, but again, everything in life is about decision, the tough decisions that have to be made.”
His move to Duke seems to be motivated by his longtime connection to Manny Diaz, Duke’s head coach, and his vision for the program. Diaz and Simmons previously worked together on the same staff at Middle Tennessee State from 2007 to 2009.
Simmons thanked administrators, players, the Marching 100, Rattler fans, and family in a statement, Tallahassee.com reported.
“Bringing a SWAC Championship and an undisputed HBCU National Championship and Celebration Bowl trophy back to the Highest of Seven Hills has truly been one of the highlights of my 18-year collegiate coaching career,” he wrote. “I came to FAMU in 2018 with the goal of returning Florida A&M Football to its rightful place at the top of HBCU and FCS football and together as a FAMULY, we have done that.
He previously served as the head coach at Prairie View A&M from 2015 to 2017 before joining FAMU. With a career record of 66-24, he’s a two-time AFCA Region III Coach of The Year, HBCU Game Day reported.
FAMU made a counteroffer to Simmons, and the FAMU Alumni Association raised over $100,000 in funds to support the assistant coaches, as reported by Steven Gaither at HBCU GameDay.
Florida A&M will continue its football program under the leadership of Assistant Head Coach/Cornerbacks Coach James Colzie, serving as the interim head coach.
