SWAC Champion Coach Willie Simmons Officially Resigns From FAMU, Headed To Duke As Running Backs Coach

The rumors turned out to be true. Former Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons has officially accepted an offer to become the running backs coach at Duke University. The decision comes after the coach led Florida A&M football to a triumphant season, securing the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) national championship. He resigned his FAMU post on Jan. 1.

Simmons said of his decision, “I have full confidence in myself and my abilities, you know, but again, everything in life is about decision, the tough decisions that have to be made.”

His move to Duke seems to be motivated by his longtime connection to Manny Diaz, Duke’s head coach, and his vision for the program. Diaz and Simmons previously worked together on the same staff at Middle Tennessee State from 2007 to 2009.

Coach Willie Simmons was always so gracious with the media during his time at FAMU and always made sure to take time to speak with me and @HBCUGameday 🙏🏽



Can’t wait to see where his career takes him , congratulations @HCWillieSimmons 🎉 pic.twitter.com/aHAAAnslWm — Symone (@Symone_Stanley) January 1, 2024

Simmons thanked administrators, players, the Marching 100, Rattler fans, and family in a statement, Tallahassee.com reported.

HAPPY 2024 RATTLERS! We are so grateful for you. Your dedication to Florida A&M University is something to BRAGG about. May you all take that same energy into a very prosperous 2024! Thanks to you, the FAMU NAA has raised OVER $138,353.00!



To Donate: https://t.co/M6t8soVgJN pic.twitter.com/ko9eeBVlLk — FAMU National Alumni (@FAMUNationalAA) January 1, 2024

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

“Bringing a SWAC Championship and an undisputed HBCU National Championship and Celebration Bowl trophy back to the Highest of Seven Hills has truly been one of the highlights of my 18-year collegiate coaching career,” he wrote. “I came to FAMU in 2018 with the goal of returning Florida A&M Football to its rightful place at the top of HBCU and FCS football and together as a FAMULY, we have done that.

How much do top RB coaches make?



1. Frank Wilson, LSU — $950,000⁰2. Dell McGee, Georgia — $805,000⁰3. Tony Alford, Ohio State — $773,000⁰4. DeMarco Murray, Oklahoma — $615,000⁰5. Curtis Luper, Missouri — $575,000https://t.co/tIeYM20lnF https://t.co/w3VtOPLUXE — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) January 2, 2024

Politics shouldn’t be a gateway drug to psychopathy & low empathy for the human condition. These are Fathers, Brothers, Uncles, etc with responsibilities, goals, extraordinary talent, and dreams. Most would have wanted it designed & resourced differently but they must balance… https://t.co/NWIB8441zl — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) January 1, 2024

He previously served as the head coach at Prairie View A&M from 2015 to 2017 before joining FAMU. With a career record of 66-24, he’s a two-time AFCA Region III Coach of The Year, HBCU Game Day reported.

I’m forever grateful for @HCWillieSimmons. I prayed for this worked for it and he turned my dream into a reality, you changed my life brother. I’m happy for you brother and i’m proud of you. Go be great on purpose and when you return as the head man somewhere im one call away.… pic.twitter.com/TXHxUaX6a5 — Devin Rispress (@Coach2Bless) January 1, 2024

FAMU made a counteroffer to Simmons, and the FAMU Alumni Association raised over $100,000 in funds to support the assistant coaches, as reported by Steven Gaither at HBCU GameDay.

Florida A&M will continue its football program under the leadership of Assistant Head Coach/Cornerbacks Coach James Colzie, serving as the interim head coach.

Willie Simmons, screenshot, Tallahassee Democrat, https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/2020/01/31/2019-person-year-famu-football-coach-willie-simmons-changes-lives-on-off-field/4598495002/