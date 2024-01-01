Coach Willie Simmons Built FAMU Football Into Champions: Report Says He Is Exiting To Duke As RB Coach

Florida A&M University’s highly successful head football coach Willie Simmons, who recently led the Rattlers to their first Black College National Championship in over two decades, is reportedly being courted by the Duke Blue Devils, an ACC powerhouse.
Simmons, a Tallahassee-native, has achieved major success in just four seasons at FAMU, amassing 45 victories, including an FCS playoff appearance, a Southwestern Athletic Conference title, and an HBCU national championship.
FAMU’s path to success was far from easy. FAMU had an NCAA sanction for allowing ineligible athletes to compete before the 2019 season. This resulted in a postseason ban for football. Then there was the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the 2020 season, and in 2022, academic eligibility issues affected 25 players. On top of this, a locker room video shoot by rapper Real Boston Richey in July led to a suspension of football activities in 2023. So, Simmons had his hands full–but still managed to pull off great seasons.
Recent reports indicate that he has received an offer to join Duke as a running backs coach under newly appointed head coach Manny Diaz, WFSU reported.
Diaz and Simmons previously worked together on the same staff at Middle Tennessee State from 2007 to 2009.
While Simmons has not made a final decision, fans and pundits speculate that the financial aspect may play a significant role in his choice. Duke’s head coach earned over $3 million this season, making it possible for the university to make attractive offers to coaching staff and recruit top talent.
Simmons’ current contract with FAMU is set to expire in 2025.
He previously served as the head coach at Prairie View A&M from 2015 to 2017 before joining FAMU. With a career record of 66-24, he’s a two-time AFCA Region III Coach of The Year, HBCU Game Day reported.
