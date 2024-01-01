Coach Willie Simmons Built FAMU Football Into Champions: Report Says He Is Exiting To Duke As RB Coach

Florida A&M University’s highly successful head football coach Willie Simmons, who recently led the Rattlers to their first Black College National Championship in over two decades, is reportedly being courted by the Duke Blue Devils, an ACC powerhouse.

Duke is targeting Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons for its running backs coach job, sources tell @247sports.



Simmons has led Florida A&M to a 39-8 record the last four years, including a 12-1 mark this year. Simmons and Manny Diaz previously worked together at Middle… pic.twitter.com/EcoRtU9Ol9 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 29, 2023

Simmons, a Tallahassee-native, has achieved major success in just four seasons at FAMU, amassing 45 victories, including an FCS playoff appearance, a Southwestern Athletic Conference title, and an HBCU national championship.

If Coach Willie leaves FAMU for a position job at Duke, I hope all of you Coach Prime critics are consistent…. pic.twitter.com/WYTvh2m1Hi — VINCE VAN (@VinceJVan) December 29, 2023

FAMU’s path to success was far from easy. FAMU had an NCAA sanction for allowing ineligible athletes to compete before the 2019 season. This resulted in a postseason ban for football. Then there was the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the 2020 season, and in 2022, academic eligibility issues affected 25 players. On top of this, a locker room video shoot by rapper Real Boston Richey in July led to a suspension of football activities in 2023. So, Simmons had his hands full–but still managed to pull off great seasons.

On Wednesday our Vaughn Wilson explained the urgency of extending Willie Simmons at #FAMU. pic.twitter.com/hjO3D9iBEH — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) December 29, 2023

Recent reports indicate that he has received an offer to join Duke as a running backs coach under newly appointed head coach Manny Diaz, WFSU reported.

Diaz and Simmons previously worked together on the same staff at Middle Tennessee State from 2007 to 2009.

How Disgusting & Disrespectful Is Dis? Coach Simmons Has Been More Successful As A HC Than Manny Diaz Has Been. If Anything Coach Simmons Should Be Hiring Him. They Feel $300-$400k Is Enough To Lure Him & Use Him For His Recruiting. Landing One Good Prospect Covers That Salary!🙄 https://t.co/xvVBAwC80b — Plies (@plies) December 29, 2023

While Simmons has not made a final decision, fans and pundits speculate that the financial aspect may play a significant role in his choice. Duke’s head coach earned over $3 million this season, making it possible for the university to make attractive offers to coaching staff and recruit top talent.

Simmons’ current contract with FAMU is set to expire in 2025.

Update on Coach Willie Simmons and Duke RBs Coach offer

* Florida A&M has asked Coach Willie Simmons for the weekend to put together a contract competitive enough to keep him

* A decision is expected by Monday

Per-Zach Barnett pic.twitter.com/RcBtOLLHhh — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) December 29, 2023

He previously served as the head coach at Prairie View A&M from 2015 to 2017 before joining FAMU. With a career record of 66-24, he’s a two-time AFCA Region III Coach of The Year, HBCU Game Day reported.

